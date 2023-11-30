The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Environment News Metro/State

Biden nudges Chicago to step up pace on replacing dangerous lead water lines

The president is ordering cities to replace lead pipes for drinking water within a decade. Chicago is getting at least 40 years to fix the problem.

By  Brett Chase
   
SHARE Biden nudges Chicago to step up pace on replacing dangerous lead water lines
A city crew repairs a water pipe and removes a lead service line in Calumet Heights this month.

A city crew repairs a water pipe and removes a lead service line in Calumet Heights this month.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

President Joe Biden is telling cities to replace their dangerous lead water pipes within a decade, though his plan does little to fix the public health threat in Chicago where it may take at least another 40 years to resolve.

Biden’s administration announced a plan Thursday that will require all but a handful of cities to completely remove water pipes with brain-damaging lead within 10 years. 

Chicago, however, is getting a pass.

Despite the national mandate, the city will not have to follow the Biden plan because it has such an unusually high number of lead service lines – more than 400,000. That’s by far, the most lead service lines — pipes that connect homes to water mains — of any city in the country.

“We definitely want to move quicker than that,” said Brenda Santoyo, a senior policy analyst for Little Village Environmental Justice Organization who has advocated for pipe replacements.

Related

The Biden plan, which is not final and will be subject to two months of public comment, is proposing Chicago replace no more than 10,000 lead service lines a year.

That’s a slight improvement from the planned 8,000 lead line replacements the city announced it hopes to do next year pending state funding.

Asked about the exception for Chicago, Environmental Protection Agency water official Radhika Fox said the plan requires “practical implementation.” She pointed to another part of the proposal requiring water departments to take actions when a new, lower measurement of lead is detected in homes’ drinking water.

“I would not say this is status quo,” Fox said.

Health experts say no level of lead is safe for children. Overall, the plan does address a national health threat.

“It’s good news for a lot of people but, obviously, in Chicago, the news isn’t as good,” said Erik Olson, a senior strategist with the Natural Resources Defense Council. “You can’t have more generations of kids being exposed to lead.”

Related

Sen. Tammy Duckworth said Biden’s plan is “a bold action.” Asked about Chicago, in particular, her spokesman said Duckworth “knows we need to do more.”

Next Up In News
Jurors hear famous Burke quip about landing ‘the tuna,’ after defense fails to sink the trial
Cop relieved of police powers, charged with filing false robbery report
Hamas frees more Israeli hostages as truce in Gaza lasts another day
Chicago man charged with robbing U.S. mail carriers at gunpoint in Forest Park
Russia’s Supreme Court effectively outlaws LGBTQ+ activism
Opponents of Northwestern stadium sue city of Evanston
The Latest
Two young migrants from Venezuela, aged 8 (right) and 11, whose mother requested that their name remain private, play games on a phone while sitting on the floor of the 8th District police station in Chicago Lawn, Friday, May 5, 2023. The two boys and their family have been staying at the 8th District station for six days. The 8th District is one of the police stations in Chicago where asylum seekers have been temporarily sleeping while they wait for shelter. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Letters to the Editor
Migrants are cut from the same cloth as the rest of us
One of the words I have not heard to describe migrants — but is a more accurate than the negative portrayals — is “families.”
By Letters to the Editor
 
Ald. Ed Burke walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in January 2019.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Jurors hear famous Burke quip about landing ‘the tuna,’ after defense fails to sink the trial
U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall denied a request for mistrial made over a remark about the “Chicago way of doing business” being “very corrupt.”
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
Construction workers begin framing tents to hold migrants at the Brighton Park construction site at 3710 S. California Ave. Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 29, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Comienzan la construcción de campamento para migrantes
El portavoz del alcalde dijo que la mitigación de los contaminantes en el terreno se completaría para el fin de la semana.
By Michael Loria
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Cop relieved of police powers, charged with filing false robbery report
Zondranika Williams, 37, allegedly made a false report on Sept. 23 and surrendered herself Tuesday.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Chicago’s Melody A. Betts plays Evillene, the Wicked Witch of the West, in “The Wiz,” now playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.
Theater
A ‘Wiz’ that hums because of the plentiful things it does
Bound for Broadway, an eye-popping and high-intensity revival of the Motown-flavored musical both exhilarates and exhausts.
By Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times
 