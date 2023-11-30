Chicago’s Spotify Wrapped: What was the city listening to this year?

Spotify Wrapped has become an early Christmas present for music lovers across the globe.
On Wednesday, the streaming service released its 2023 data allowing listeners to dive into their listening habits throughout the year.
No one is surprised to learn pop superstar Taylor Swift, who took over Soldier Field for three nights in June, was the world’s most-streamed artist in 2023.
Chicago (Swiftcago?) also followed suit, crowning her the city’s most-listened to artist of the year.
While rap was the city’s most listened-to genre, country star Morgan Wallen made his way into the No. 1 spot for the city’s most streamed track, “Last Night.”
Here’s what else Chicagoans were listening to, according to Spotify:
Chicago’s top artists of 2023
- Taylor Swift
- Drake
- Bad Bunny
- Morgan Wallen
- Peso Pluma
Chicago’s top songs of 2023
- “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen
- “Kill Bill” by SZA
- “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma
- “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus
- “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” by Ice Spice, PinkPantheress
Chicago’s top genres of 2023
- Rap
- Pop
- Hip Hop
- Rock
- Trap
