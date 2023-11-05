Horoscope for Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 11:15 p.m. PST. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Advice for parents: This will be a difficult day dealing with your kids; therefore, be patient. Do what you can to avoid meltdowns and hissy fits. After all, you’re the adult and (you were once a kid yourself). Lovers’ spats and sports arguments are also likely.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is the classic day for domestic friction and arguments, especially with female family members. However, even partners and close friends might get in the fray. Remember that anger serves no purpose other than to make everyone miserable. Stay chill.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Because you’re a bit impatient and argumentative, this can be an accident-prone day for you because your anxious feelings might distract you from concentrating on what you’re doing. Avoid arguments at work. There’s no upside to venting hidden resentments. Be cool.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Tense, financial disagreements might arise related to home, family, your kids or social outings and vacations. This tension might affect romantic couples. Don’t let this angst ruin your day. Take charge. Be diplomatic and understanding and make the best of what’s happening.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The moon is in your sign at odds with three other planets, which means you will be at odds with others as well. Arguments might suddenly break out. Disagreements with family members, parents and bosses might create tension for you. Do your best to be Teflon. Don’t get involved.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is the kind of day where you might argue with someone about the name of the month — yes, it’s ridiculous. And steer clear of controversial subjects! Don’t try to convince anyone of anything because this will only lead to further conflict. Take it easy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Don’t ruin this day by having an argument with a friend or a member of a group, especially about financial matters because at the end of the day, this really doesn’t matter. Six months from now, it will be forgotten. Therefore, look for ways to be part of the solution — not the problem.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Arguments and tension with partners, bosses and the police will be classic because everyone feels some tension dealing with each other. Therefore, avoid this dynamic if you can because it’s no fun. Steer clear of authority figures. Do not wake the sleeping dragon.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Avoid touchy subjects that are controversial like politics, religion and racial issues because these will quickly explode into arguments. Who needs this? Not you. Fortunately, relations with bosses and parents are smooth and convivial. Go with what works. Avoid what is prickly.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might be angry at a friend today or a member of a group and decide to flounce off in a huff. (Always bring your huff to dubious meetings.) This is just a brief dark cloud on your horizon. Don’t get your belly in a rash. Relax. Stay calm and in control and this too, shall pass.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Don’t do battle with authority figures, parents, teachers or the police because it won’t be pretty. Why get involved? Why make yourself and others miserable? Give people who might be the source of trouble for you — a wide berth. Play it safe. Keep your head down and your powder dry.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Avoid touchy subjects because some people are looking for an excuse to have an argument. They’re keen to fight because they’re disgruntled or unhappy. They’re looking for an outlet. You don’t need to provide this for them. Instead, walk the other way. Or run!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Luke Hemsworth (1980) shares your birthday. You are very involved in life. You’re someone others turn to because they trust your honest, informed response. You have a balance of realism and idealism. This is a year of change. Expect increased personal freedom, travel, new friends and opportunities. Act fast and trust your intuition.

