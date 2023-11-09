Christkindlmarket mugs to feature unique designs for each location

Christkindlmarket has revealed its 2023 souvenir mugs along with its first-ever ceramic beer stein and reindeer mug as markets prepare to open across the Chicago area next week.

This year, visitors can buy location-specific mugs with unique designs at each of the markets in downtown Chicago, Wrigleyville and Aurora.

The Chicago mug features landmarks like the City Hall building and Daley Plaza’s Picasso while the Aurora mug includes images of the Paramount Theatre and the bald eagles that can be found along the Fox River.

The Wrigleyville mug shows off Hotel Zachary and the intersection sign for Clark and Addison.

All three mugs will be the same shape — a round base with a tapered top — and will be available for purchase along with a hot drink for $8 at the market’s various vendors. Visitors can buy a pack with all three mugs for $25 at the info booths at each market.

Carrie Ann Prodhan could not wait to get her hands on this year's mugs. “I love them,” she told the Sun-Times. Prodhan lives in Kane County but has gone to the downtown market and collected a mug every year for the past five years.

“It’s one of my favorite holiday pastimes in Chicago,” Prodhan said. “I’m kinda far out but doesn’t stop me from going downtown”

Prodhan has already set a date to attend the market in early December.

“It’s really a wonderful market,” she said. “A beautiful Chicago tradition.”

Christkindlmarket’s new 2023 beer stein. Provided

This year the Christkindlmarket also will introduce its first ceramic beer stein featuring holiday imagery. It will be available for $25 at all of the markets.

This year’s non-alcoholic beverage mug will have a reindeer on the front and a comic market scene on its back. Christkindlmarket held a reindeer naming and mug giveaway contest on its Instagram for the first week of November but is yet to announce results.

All Christkindlmarket locations — Daley Plaza, Wrigleyville’s Gallagher Way and RiverEdge Park in Aurora — are scheduled to open Nov. 17.

For the first time, the Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza will offer $25 fast-entry passes, to help eliminate long wait times on weekends.

The passes, which must be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com, allow patrons to select a 30-minute entry window and use a dedicated gate entrance to the market on Saturdays and Sundays. Passholders also will receive one annual souvenir mug upon entry.

The market will not have an online store this year so all mugs and souvenir items must be purchased on-site.

Hours for the markets vary by location:

Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza (Nov. 17 to Dec. 24, 50 W. Washington). Regular hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Special hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 and Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25.

Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way (Nov. 17 to Dec. 31, 3635 N. Clark). Regular hours: 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Special hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 26-28. Closed Dec. 25.

Christkindlmarket Aurora at RiverEdge Park (Nov. 17 to Dec. 24, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora). Regular hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p..m. Sunday. Special hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 18-20; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 and Dec. 24.

Visit christkindlmarket.com for more information.