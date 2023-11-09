The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Christkindlmarket mugs to feature unique designs for each location

All three mugs will be the same shape, a round base with a tapered top, and will be available for purchase along with a hot drink for $8 at the market’s various vendors.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Christkindlmarket mugs to feature unique designs for each location
Christkindlmarket’s 2023 souvenir mug&nbsp;featuring unique designs for each location.

Christkindlmarket’s 2023 souvenir mug featuring unique designs for each location.

Provided

Christkindlmarket has revealed its 2023 souvenir mugs along with its first-ever ceramic beer stein and reindeer mug as markets prepare to open across the Chicago area next week. 

This year, visitors can buy location-specific mugs with unique designs at each of the markets in downtown Chicago, Wrigleyville and Aurora.

The Chicago mug features landmarks like the City Hall building and Daley Plaza’s Picasso while the Aurora mug includes images of the Paramount Theatre and the bald eagles that can be found along the Fox River.

The Wrigleyville mug shows off Hotel Zachary and the intersection sign for Clark and Addison. 

All three mugs will be the same shape — a round base with a tapered top — and will be available for purchase along with a hot drink for $8 at the market’s various vendors. Visitors can buy a pack with all three mugs for $25 at the info booths at each market.

Carrie Ann Prodhan could not wait to get her hands on this year's mugs. “I love them,” she told the Sun-Times. Prodhan lives in Kane County but has gone to the downtown market and collected a mug every year for the past five years.

“It’s one of my favorite holiday pastimes in Chicago,” Prodhan said. “I’m kinda far out but doesn’t stop me from going downtown”

Prodhan has already set a date to attend the market in early December.

“It’s really a wonderful market,” she said. “A beautiful Chicago tradition.”

Christkindlmarket’s new 2023 beer stein.

Christkindlmarket’s new 2023 beer stein.

Provided

This year the Christkindlmarket also will introduce its first ceramic beer stein featuring holiday imagery. It will be available for $25 at all of the markets. 

This year’s non-alcoholic beverage mug will have a reindeer on the front and a comic market scene on its back. Christkindlmarket held a reindeer naming and mug giveaway contest on its Instagram for the first week of November but is yet to announce results. 

All Christkindlmarket locations — Daley Plaza, Wrigleyville’s Gallagher Way and RiverEdge Park in Aurora — are scheduled to open Nov. 17.

For the first time, the Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza will offer $25 fast-entry passes, to help eliminate long wait times on weekends.

The passes, which must be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com, allow patrons to select a 30-minute entry window and use a dedicated gate entrance to the market on Saturdays and Sundays. Passholders also will receive one annual souvenir mug upon entry.

The market will not have an online store this year so all mugs and souvenir items must be purchased on-site. 

Hours for the markets vary by location:

  • Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza (Nov. 17 to Dec. 24, 50 W. Washington). Regular hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Special hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 and Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25.
  • Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way (Nov. 17 to Dec. 31, 3635 N. Clark). Regular hours: 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Special hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 26-28. Closed Dec. 25.
  • Christkindlmarket Aurora at RiverEdge Park (Nov. 17 to Dec. 24, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora). Regular hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p..m. Sunday. Special hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 18-20; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 and Dec. 24.

Visit christkindlmarket.com for more information.

Next Up In News
Ed Burke trial on hold for a week after lawyer tests positive for COVID
Girl, 17, shot near Holy Cross Hospital on Southwest Side
Two men wounded during shootout near UIC campus
Bouncer shot outside West Loop strip club
Veterans Day deals, free treats and more in Chicago area
4 takeaways from the Republican debate in Miami where no one went after Trump
The Latest
Get in the holiday spirit at the Museum of Ice Cream’s “Pinkmas” exhibit.
Holiday Guide 2023
Plenty of things for the whole family to enjoy during holiday season
Looking for ways to get festive with the family this holiday season? The Chicago area offers a range of jolly, family-friendly activities to amp up holiday cheer.
By Joanna Gaden
 
Albert Brooks and Rob Reiner sit across from each other at a restaurant table.
Movies and TV
HBO’s Albert Brooks doc lovingly sums up a comedian’s brilliant career
Longtime friend Rob Reiner draws out great stories in ‘Defending My Life.’
By Richard Roeper
 
Flanked by attorneys and supporters, former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) waves to reporters and photographers as he walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Ed Burke trial on hold for a week after lawyer tests positive for COVID
Burke’s trial is expected to last six weeks, until mid-December. But the slow jury selection and COVID delay now threaten to push the trial deep into the holiday season.
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
Benetti_Stone_01.JPG
Sports Media
Jason Benetti leaves White Sox’ TV booth for Tigers’ with one year left on contract
Benetti’s last contract negotiation was filled with acrimony because of his national obligations with Fox. The relationship had soured, and the Tigers swooped in with a significant offer, according to a source.
By Jeff Agrest
 
A hospital emergency room sign
Crime
Girl, 17, shot near Holy Cross Hospital on Southwest Side
The girl was walking about 3 a.m. when someone in a black BMW drove up and fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 