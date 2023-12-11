Highland Park massacre suspect to represent himself, trial set for February

WAUKEGAN — The Highland Park massacre suspect will represent himself in his criminal trial, which a Lake County judge on Monday set for February 2024.

Robert Crimo III, accused of killing seven and wounding dozens more at a Fourth of July parade in 2022, asked a Lake County judge to allow him to continue without the aid of his assistant public defenders and invoked his right to a speedy trial.

Judge Victoria Rossetti questioned Crimo III’s request for several minutes, asking if he was sure he understood the consequences of the charges and that he had no courtroom experience. Crimo, dressed in a red shirt and seated forward, replied with a curt “Yes.”

It’s unclear why exactly Crimo chose to dispose of his representation.

At the end of the questioning, Crimo interrupted the judge and said, “Also your honor, I would like the request my constitutional 6th Amendment right to a speedy trial.”

The trial was set for Feb. 26, 2024.

Before Crimo asked to represent himself and for a speedy trial, the judge said lawyers had met earlier this month and set a tentative trial date for February 2025.

His former lawyers, Gregory Ticsay and Anton Trizna, declined to comment.

Prosecutors had no immediate comment.

Crimo, 23, has pleaded not guilty to 117 felony counts for allegedly firing an assault rifle at paradegoers from a rooftop at Central Avenue and Second Street in north suburban Highland Park.

In Crimo’s last hearing in September, the judge delayed setting a trial date while lawyers completed gathering evidence in the discovery process.

Crimo’s father pleaded guilty last month to charges of reckless conduct and began serving a two-month jail sentence. In his plea deal, Robert Crimo Jr. admitted that he was reckless when he signed his son’s gun ownership card application because he knew his son had made homicidal and suicidal statements. The gun ownership card allowed the son to buy assault weapons later allegedly used in the parade attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

