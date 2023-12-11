The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 11, 2023
Highland Park parade shooting News Chicago

Highland Park massacre suspect to represent himself, trial set for February

Robert Crimo III, accused of killing seven and wounding dozens more at a Fourth of July parade in 2022, asked a Lake County judge to allow him to continue without the aid of his assistant public defenders and invoked his right to a speedy trial.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Highland Park massacre suspect to represent himself, trial set for February
Robert E. Crimo III, walks in to the courtroom during a hearing in Lake County court in 2022, in Waukegan, Ill.

Robert E. Crimo III, walks in to a courtroom during a hearing in Lake County court in 2022, in Waukegan.

Nam Y. Huh/AP file

WAUKEGAN — The Highland Park massacre suspect will represent himself in his criminal trial, which a Lake County judge on Monday set for February 2024.

Robert Crimo III, accused of killing seven and wounding dozens more at a Fourth of July parade in 2022, asked a Lake County judge to allow him to continue without the aid of his assistant public defenders and invoked his right to a speedy trial.

Judge Victoria Rossetti questioned Crimo III’s request for several minutes, asking if he was sure he understood the consequences of the charges and that he had no courtroom experience. Crimo, dressed in a red shirt and seated forward, replied with a curt “Yes.”

It’s unclear why exactly Crimo chose to dispose of his representation.

At the end of the questioning, Crimo interrupted the judge and said, “Also your honor, I would like the request my constitutional 6th Amendment right to a speedy trial.”

The trial was set for Feb. 26, 2024.

Before Crimo asked to represent himself and for a speedy trial, the judge said lawyers had met earlier this month and set a tentative trial date for February 2025.

His former lawyers, Gregory Ticsay and Anton Trizna, declined to comment.

Prosecutors had no immediate comment.

Crimo, 23, has pleaded not guilty to 117 felony counts for allegedly firing an assault rifle at paradegoers from a rooftop at Central Avenue and Second Street in north suburban Highland Park.

In Crimo’s last hearing in September, the judge delayed setting a trial date while lawyers completed gathering evidence in the discovery process.

Crimo’s father pleaded guilty last month to charges of reckless conduct and began serving a two-month jail sentence. In his plea deal, Robert Crimo Jr. admitted that he was reckless when he signed his son’s gun ownership card application because he knew his son had made homicidal and suicidal statements. The gun ownership card allowed the son to buy assault weapons later allegedly used in the parade attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Next Up In Highland Park shooting
Crimo father’s T-shirt stunt a thumb in the eye of real victims
Robert Crimo Jr. threatened with contempt for showing up for jail sentence wearing ‘I’m a political pawn’ T-shirt
Father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to reckless conduct, gets 60 days in jail
Highland Park massacre suspect’s dad’s trial starts Monday in possible preview of son’s trial
Federal appeals court upholds Illinois gun ban, finds no 2nd Amendment protection for assault weapons
No testimony from Highland Park massacre suspect at dad’s trial next week
The Latest
South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso, center, looks to shoot as Utah forwards Alissa Pili, left, and Jenna Johnson defend in a game on Sunday.
College Sports
South Carolina gets all first-place votes in AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll
UCLA, North Carolina State, Iowa and Texas followed the Gamecocks in the Top 25.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
 
Jimmy Jeffries shot his personal best buck In Pulaski County. Provided photo
Outdoors
A personal-best for Buck of the Week
Jimmy Jeffries shot his personal-best buck in the second part of Illinois’ firearm deer season.
By Dale Bowman
 
Tony Granato said that he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and is taking a leave of absence from TV work for NBC Sports Chicago and the NHL Network.
Sports Media
Tony Granato takes leave from NBC Sports Chicago after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma
The 59-year-old Granato posted on X that he will begin treatment this week.
By Associated Press
 
Emma Stone is nominated both for film role in “Poor Things” and her TV work on “The Curse.”
Movies and TV
Golden Globes want to be respectable again, and today’s nominations will help
It’s a strong list of contenders despite a few odd choices about ‘The Bear,’ ‘Jury Duty’ and ‘May December.’
By Richard Roeper
 
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie both are in the running for Golden Globe Awards for their performances in “Barbie.”
Movies and TV
Golden Globe nominations: ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ vie in multiple categories
Awards are attempting to come back from scandal, will announce winners on TV in January.
By Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press
 