Christkindlmarket souvenir mugs sold out at downtown Chicago, Aurora locations

Shoppers who planned on snagging one of Christkindlmarket’s 2023 collectible souvenir mugs might need a Plan B.

This year the popular outdoor market featured three versions of the mug, one for each of its locations in Aurora, Chicago and Wrigleyville. The Chicago and Aurora editions of those mugs have officially sold out, according to the Christkindlmarket website.

The Wrigleyville version of the mug was expected to sell out by late Monday or Tuesday, according to the Christkindlmarket Facebook page.

Visitors who still want a souvenir mug will be able to purchase last year’s design instead. (Christkindlmarket didn’t feature an online shop this year and items can only be purchased on site.)

The design of the 2022 mug combined elements from all three Christkindklmarket locations, but this year the mugs had location-specific designs for each market.

The Chicago mug is mint green on the outside and shows off downtown landmarks like City Hall and the Daley Plaza Picasso sculpture.

The Aurora mug includes elements like the Paramount Theatre and bald eagles that can be found along the Fox River. The Wrigleyville mug shows off the Hotel Zachary and the intersection sign of Clark and Addison streets.

The downtown location for the first time is offering a fast-entry pass option, which for $25 guarantees priority admittance and a souvenir mug.

For many Chicago area residents the free outdoor market has become an annual tradition. Last year, the market served up warm wine and German fare to more than 1.5 million visitors across its three locations.

If you’re there to shop for presents, vendors sell handcrafted scarves, ornaments, stuffed animals, puzzles and jewelry.

The Daley Plaza market is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The location closes for the season at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Hours for Wrigleyville and Aurora locations can be found at christkindlmarket.com.