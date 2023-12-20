Sharing an owl prowl on a damp night

The smoke from a wood fire drifted into Hawthorn Grove Shelter for two dozen of us braving the lingering drizzle for an owl prowl for adults Saturday night at Messenger Woods Nature Preserve in Homer Glen.

‘‘This is owl time,’’ said Alyssa Szymanski, an interpretive naturalist for the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

Owl time, the best time to hear them, is roughly mid-fall into February. That’s why forest preserve districts and park districts hold owl prowls then.

Before we set out, Szymanski gave a basic overview of our local owls, especially the three common ones: great horned, barred and screech. She then handed out red flashlights to those who wanted them (red light doesn’t affect human eyes or wildlife in the same way as white light).

I do owl prowls regularly and highly recommend them, if only to get out for a hike on a winter night.

My favorite came in 2016 at the Aroma Land and Water Reserve. We took along our youngest son and his buddy, who brought night-vision glasses through which he saw one of the two owls we heard. As we walked back, fireworks and gunshots exploded in the night, signaling that the Cubs had beaten the Dodgers in the playoffs.

Messenger Woods was surprisingly dark and quiet. I only saw a few whitish headlights, red taillights and pole lights. Other than a distant traffic hum (I assume I-355), it was very quiet.

In the darkness, Szymanski pointed out bioluminescence seemingly splattered on some roots and wood.

Hearing an owl on a prowl is not guaranteed, which Szymanski noted before we hiked off.

‘‘I always hear them when I am doing other walks, such as coyote walks, but then when I am trying to hear them?’’ she said.

But we had one. The people in front heard a barred owl. Those of us farther back only heard a distant siren and a coyote yowling.

It was time.

After a satisfying night hike of more than a mile.

Illinois hunting

On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced an extension of the controlled pheasant hunting program. Details are at dnr.illinois.gov/press-release.29434.html.

File photo of Tom Matug’s dog Fredo having interest in a pheasant bagged during a traditional Thanksgiving hunt at Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area. Dale Bowman

Wild things

Another sign of our mellow December (until the last day or so, that is) came from Ed Safiran, who sent a photograph of a bullfrog he found Sunday at Mautino State Fish and Wildlife Area. ‘‘Isn’t it weird?’’ he wondered.

A frog out and about on Dec. 17, 2023 at Mautino State Fish and Wildlife Area. Ed Safiran

Stray cast

Improbable as it seems, the Bears have a better chance of making the playoffs than I have of catching a 40-pound Illinois muskie.