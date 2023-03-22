The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Horoscope for Wednesday, March 22, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The moon is in your sign lined up with lucky Jupiter, which makes you feel happy and generous. You feel courageous and confident! It’s good to know that today you will get what you give, especially in terms of kindness, friendship and nurturing support.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your idealism is aroused, which will make you have a greater concern for the deeper aspects of life. Some of you will experience metaphysical or spiritual insights or some kind of an epiphany. You will think with your heart rather than your mind.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a fabulous day to enjoy the company of others, especially warm friendships. You will enjoy making contact with your bestie. You will also enjoy interactions with clubs, groups, organizations, conventions and conferences. You will love dealing with large groups!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You make a fabulous impression on others today, which, in fact, you have been doing all week. Today however, you’re over-the-top! Everyone sees you as successful, generous and capable of doing whatever you want. Expect others to approach you to help them.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your desire to travel, learn and seek adventure (especially in new places) has been growing this week; and today, it culminates in a strong need to do something that expands your world. You feel good about yourself and good about your future. You’re up for anything!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

So far, this week has been a beneficial time for you in terms of shared property, getting funding or money from others, or asking for favors. Today is the culmination of this energy, which means it’s the perfect day to ask for a loan or mortgage. It’s also a perfect day to ask for help from anyone!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It will be encouraging for you to know that the next several months are favorable for all your closest relationships and partnerships. In particular, you will feel this dynamic taking place today. Enjoy fun times with those who are closest to you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Work-related travel might occur for many of you today. This is also the perfect day to get a raise, or praise, or a promotion. If you feel unappreciated where you are, then look for another job because you will be lucky in finding what you want.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are a sign that likes to party hard and work hard. Today is a classic example of this. If you work in the entertainment world or the hospitality industry, you will work hard and successfully so. In any case, this is a wonderful, fun-loving day to party! Enjoy!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Many of you can see that you will improve your living circumstances or where you live or your home in some way. You might do this by renovating or repairing where you live or you might move. Today you have marvelous opportunities to set these wheels in motion. Great day to entertain at home as well!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today your optimism knows no bounds. You feel confident, fearless and eager to seize your future. For many of you, it feels like a heavy weight is being lifted from your shoulders. And you’re right — it is. Thank goodness!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a year when you can get richer. You will feel more affluent. Today is one of the reasons these feelings will manifest for you this year. Look for ways to boost your income or get a better-paying job. Everything’s coming up roses for you! The key is to believe in yourself!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor William Shatner (1931) shares your birthday. You are imaginative and hard-working. You’re also frank, direct and clear-sighted about what you hope to achieve. This year is full of exciting changes and chances to expand your personal freedom. Be open to new opportunities. Let go of whatever holds you back. Expect to travel.

