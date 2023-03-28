The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Michael Madigan Chicago corruption trials ComEd bribery trial

Secretly recorded audio, video take jurors into heart of ComEd bribery case: ‘That’s just what we’ve always done’

The recordings brought jurors to a dimly lit table inside Saputo’s restaurant in Springfield, where then-ComEd exec Fidel Marquez was warned by Madigan confidant Michael McClain, “Don’t put anything in writing.”

By  Jon Seidel and Tina Sfondeles
   
SHARE Secretly recorded audio, video take jurors into heart of ComEd bribery case: ‘That’s just what we’ve always done’
merlin_21879629.jpg

Fidel Marquez, former ComEd vice president of governmental and external affairs.

Sun-Times Media Sun-Times Media

The feds took jurors deep into the heart of their case against four former political power players accused of trying to bribe then-Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan on Tuesday, playing damaging video and audio secretly recorded by one of their colleagues.

The recordings brought jurors to a dimly lit table inside Saputo’s restaurant in Springfield, where then-ComEd executive Fidel Marquez recorded Madigan confidant Michael McClain, who warned him in February 2019, “Don’t put anything in writing.”

They watched as then-City Club of Chicago President Jay Doherty, wearing a suit and blue tie, summed up the work done by other Madigan allies paid by ComEd: “Not much, to answer the question.”

And they heard McClain explain the arrangement with Madigan’s allies to a new ComEd CEO as the evolution of an “old-fashioned patronage system.” He said it was forced to change when advances in technology meant ComEd no longer needed meter readers who were historically recommended for their jobs by Madigan.

“That’s just what we’ve, we’ve always done for, Good Lord, over 20 years now,” McClain said.

Though many of the words captured by Marquez early in 2019 after he began cooperating with the feds have been made public before, prosecutors for the first time Tuesday publicly aired the video and audio recordings he gathered. 

ComEd trial timeline

ComEd Scandal Timeline

This timeline looks at the key players involved in the trial and the main events leading up to it. Scroll through it here.

They seemed to reveal that McClain, Doherty, then-ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and then-Exelon executive Anne Pramaggiore acknowledged the purpose behind the payments to Madigan’s allies. In one recording, Hooker responded to a Marquez question about how “our friend” — meaning Madigan — would react if ComEd tampered with the arrangement. 

“You’re not going to do something for me, I don’t have to do anything for you,” Hooker said.

On the stand, Marquez said he believed Hooker’s statement to mean that if they didn’t continue to pay the subcontractors, “that would signal to Mike Madigan” that he could choose not to support ComEd legislation in the future. 

Marquez began to cooperate with federal investigators after they approached him on Jan. 16, 2019. He told jurors Tuesday that he agreed to cooperate after agents played him recordings in which he discussed the arrangement with the subcontractors. 

“After hearing the recordings, I realized that this was something that was affecting me, and I was concerned,” Marquez said.

His marathon testimony began Monday and is expected to last most of the week. Defense attorneys may not even have an opportunity to begin cross-examining him until Wednesday, at the earliest.

Marquez recorded McClain, Pramaggiore, Hooker and Doherty, approaching them to discuss the potential renewal of Doherty’s contract with ComEd, through which the subcontractors Frank Olivo, Raymond Nice, Edward Moody and Michael Zalewski were paid. 

Pramaggiore had recently been promoted from CEO of ComEd to a senior executive position at an Exelon affiliate. So the arrangement had to be explained to a new ComEd CEO, former federal prosecutor Joseph Dominguez.

During a Jan. 29, 2019 lunch at the Union League Club, Hooker suggested Marquez come up with a “write-up” to explain what the subcontractors did for ComEd. But during Marquez’s lunch one week later with McClain at Saputo’s, McClain told him “don’t put anything in writing.”

“I think all that can do is hurt ya,” McClain added later in the meeting. 

During a call on Feb. 18, 2019, Pramaggiore suggested that Marquez hold off messing with the arrangement, telling Marquez “we do not want to get caught up in a, you know, disruptive battle where, you know, somebody gets their nose out of joint.”

Pramaggiore attorney Scott Lassar predicted during opening statements that the recording of the call would exonerate Pramaggiore, who could be heard saying “oh my God” in the background, as Marquez tells her the subcontractors “pretty much collect a check.”

But asked by Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu whether Marquez recalled Pramaggiore expressing any shock or surprise during the call, he said she did not. Nor did she later express any outrage or call for an investigation, he said.

Next Up In Michael Madigan
Former ComEd CEO ‘wanted to make sure that we did everything possible’ to earn Madigan’s favor, key federal witness testifies
Elusive former top aide offers inside look at how Michael Madigan wielded power — and helped muster votes on bill pushed by ComEd
Former House Speaker Michael Madigan claims he can ‘do what he wants’ in secret recording
ComEd bribery defendants: No corruption, just ‘classic, honest, legal lobbying’
ComEd was pressured to hire clouted law firm as it fought for key bills in Springfield, former top official testifies
Madigan ruled ‘through fear and intimidation,’ ComEd bribery trial jurors told
The Latest
Screenshot_2023_03_28_at_12.16.01_PM.png
La Voz Chicago
Fallece el cómico mexicano Xavier López ‘Chabelo’
Chabelo protagonizó el programa de televisión más longevo de México, ‘En Familia con Chabelo’, un programa de variedades de los domingos que se emitió de 1967 a 2015. Actuó hasta los 80 años.
By Berenice Bautista | Associated Press
 
Members of the crowd raise green cards in the air to show their support of what Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson is saying during his closing speech, during a Peoples’ Dialogue on the environment at Lincoln United Methodist Church in the Pilsen neighborhood, Monday, March 27, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Vallas y Johnson comparten sus plataformas sobre el medio ambiente en foro comunitario
Muchos en la multitud alzaron tarjetas verdes de aprobación en respuesta al compromiso de los dos candidatos de reabrir el departamento ambiental.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Avisan de 18 robos a mano armada en la ciudad, la mitad en Brighton Park
Nueve de esos robos fueron reportados en Brighton Park durante el lapso de una hora el sábado.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 28: Mourners pray at the entrance of The Covenant School on March 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. According to reports, three students and three adults were killed by the 28-year-old shooter on Monday. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775959211
Letters to the Editor
Pro-gun politicians and their supporters are complicit in mass shootings
I want to ask those who vote to elect, and re-elect these ultra pro-gun politicians: Are you too not contributing to this epidemic of mass murder?
By Letters to the Editor
 
Bears general manager Ryan Poles.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 278: Live from the NFL annual meetings
What are the Bears up to?
By Sun-Times staff
 