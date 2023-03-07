Horoscope for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The full moon peaks in Virgo at 6:40 a.m. Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You’re in a two-year window where you will streamline and give up what is no longer relevant in your life. It’s time to downsize and lighten up! Don’t think of this as loss. Think of it as an improvement. (Hearken back to 1994.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

As Saturn changes signs today, it ushers in a window where you will learn to balance your success and the demands that others make on you versus your own need for your integrity and independence. It’s a balancing act.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A shift in the heavens means you’re entering your time of harvest when the seeds that you have planted will start to ripen. This will be when your cherished dreams come true! The next two years will bring graduations, promotions, weddings and other blessings.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Make note that the next two years are the perfect time to get further education, training or opportunities to travel so that you are in the best position possible in 2 to 3 years when you will make a name for yourself. This is a time of serious preparation.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Many of you left partnerships and relationships in the last several years, which means in the next two years, you might be getting along with less. But actually, this will show you how to stand on your own two feet so that you are ready for your time of harvest in five years.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Many of you will get increased recognition and acknowledgement in the next two years for some reason, probably your work. That’s because you’re entering a window similar to what happened in 1994-96. Admittedly, it can be a stressful time for partnerships.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are now entering a window when you will start to work very hard. In fact, you will bust your buns trying to prove to the world what you can do. Think back to 1994-96 when you might have done the same thing. It’s that time again!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might have increased responsibilities with children in the next few years. Privately, many of you will be asking yourself (regardless of your age) “What do I want to be when I grow up?” Start thinking about how to make your dreams a reality.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

In the last few years, many of you had a residential or job change. In the next two years, you are going to focus on doing what you can to stabilize and secure your home base for your future. Repairs and renovations are in the picture for many.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You can already feel that you might be looking at a residential move or a job change or both in the next few years because this is highly likely. Get your ducks in a row because you like to plan for the future. You don’t like surprises.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Life will get so much easier this year! In fact, starting today, you will begin to feel younger and lighter as if a weight has been lifted off your shoulders. Any problems with stiff joints and teeth will dimmish or fade away. Glory hallelujah!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Starting today, you are entering a major 30-year cycle, similar to what began back in 1994. Many of you will undergo such a change this year, you will even change your daily wardrobe. As you begin this new journey, know that it begins with a seven-year window when you will reinvent yourself.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Laura Prepon (1980) shares your birthday today. People around you admire you; in turn, you know how to make them feel involved. This is a special skill. This is why others support you. This is a lovely year for you because you will get the recognition for your past efforts. Expect a promotion, an award, public acknowledgement — something. Bravo!

