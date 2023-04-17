The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 17, 2023
NFL Sports

Eagles will sign QB Jalen Hurts to $255 million extension

Hurts was rewarded for his breakout season when he was named an AP NFL MVP finalist and led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

By  Dan Gelston | Associated Press
   
Matt Rourke/AP

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts is set to sign one of the richest deals in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, including $179.3 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The Eagles announced on Monday “QB1 is here to stay,” but terms were not yet announced, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet final. Hurts was rewarded for his breakout season when he was named an AP NFL MVP finalist and led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Keeping the main thing in Philly,” the Eagles tweeted. “We’ve agreed to terms with Jalen Hurts on a 5-year extension through the 2028 season.”

The 24-year-old Hurts was expected to receive $51 million per season, and only only Deshaun Watson ($230M) and Kyler Murray ($189.5M) received more in a single contract.

Hurts delivered a record performance in the Super Bowl, throwing for 304 yards and a touchdown, running for 70 yards and three scores and adding a game-tying 2-point conversion.

Philadelphia went 14-1 in his starts and he had 3,701 yards passing, 760 yards rushing and 35 touchdowns combined in the regular season. He led the Eagles to the top seed in the NFC and a playoff victory over the New York Giants and over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL championship game.

