Tuesday, April 18, 2023
First evening meeting of Chicago fishing committee and a swap night

The Chicago fishing advisory committee holds its first evening meeting on Thursday and South Side Muskie Hawk’s Fishing Swap Night is Wednesday.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Committee member Don Dubin raises his arm while visitor Frank Strutynski addresses the March meeting of the Chicago Fishing Advisory Committee meeting.

As the end nears for Go & Show, there’s a couple of gatherings to note this week. The updated master list of outdoors shows, classes and swap meets can be found here.

  • The South Side Muskie Hawks’ Fishing Swap Night is Wednesday, April 19, at Vince’s Pizza at 6217 W. 63rd Street in Chicago. There’s free tables. If interested, call John at (708) 704-3401 to check on table availability.
  • The Chicago Fishing Advisory Committee holds its first evening meeting Thursday, April 20, at the Northerly Island Visitor Center, 1521 S. Linn White Drive. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Carl Vizzone, the committee chair emailed: “This is the first evening meeting to allow for anglers to come out to observe the committee and ask questions or give us their concerns related to fishing in Chicago.”

Park in north lot. If you have questions, email fishing@chicagoparkdistrict.com or call (312) 859-2395

Flyer for the first evening meeting of the Chicago fishing advisory committee. Provided photo

Flyer for the first evening meeting of the Chicago fishing advisory committee.

Provided

