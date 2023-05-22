The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 22, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Post office vandalized at Thompson Center in Loop

As many as 18 people broke through the front door of the post office in the first block of West Randolph Street around 12:35 a.m. Monday, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Post office vandalized at Thompson Center in Loop
A Postal Inspection Service officer at the scent of the post office in the Thompson Center, which was broken into early Monday.

A Postal Inspection Service officer at the scent of the post office in the Thompson Center, which was broken into early Monday.

David Struett/Sun-Times

As many as 18 people broke into the post office at the Thompson Center in the Loop early Monday.

The group broke through the front door of the post office in the first block of West Randolph Street around 12:35 a.m., Chicago police said.

It was not known if anything was taken. Police said they were investigating the incident as an attempted burglary.

No one was in custody, police said.

A spokesman for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which was investigating the break-in, did not immediately respond to questions.

The post office will be closed until further notice, according to signs taped to the post office’s windows later Monday morning by a postal inspector.

The post office at the Thompson Center was broken into on Monday morning.

The post office at the Thompson Center was broken into on Monday morning.

David Struett/Sun-Times

Next Up In Crime
University of Chicago’s new international police academy teaching policing successes of New York, Los Angeles, not Chicago
Carnival in Tinley Park canceled early after ‘flash mob’ of teens started fights
Man attacked with construction sign while riding bicycle in South Loop
Chicago gun violence: 2 killed, 24 wounded in weekend shootings
17-year-old girl shot in Lincoln Park
Chicago man charged with attempted kidnapping of woman in Evanston
The Latest
weHearYou_littleVillage_120822_digital_1_EventChorus_generic__1_.png
News
Meet the Sun-Times Newsroom
Talk with our journalists, including our executive editor, at one of our upcoming community listening sessions.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement after 19 years in the NBA.
NBA
Carmelo Anthony retires after 19-year NBA career, NCAA title and 3 Olympic gold medals
Anthony’s legacy has long been secure: He ends his playing days after being selected as one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history, a 10-time All-Star, a past scoring champion and a six-time All-NBA selection.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 
Mike Binder caught a massive norhern pike from the Chain O’Lakes during a Take A Vet Fishing event.
Outdoors
Big northern pike caught during a Take A Vet Fishing event
Mike Binder caught a massive northern pike on the Chain O’Lakes Sunday.
By Dale Bowman
 
Chicago police officers at a graduation ceremony on Oct. 20, 2021.
News
University of Chicago’s new international police academy teaching policing successes of New York, Los Angeles, not Chicago
Homicide rates plummeted in those cities over the past 30 years. “We haven’t seen that same success in Chicago, where murder rates have remained stagnant for 30 years. That needs to change,” said Kristen Mahoney, director of the new academy.
By Frank Main
 
ttf230515_01.jpg
Recipes
Clam chowder improvising makes it a delicious, go-to treat year ’round
For purists, this is not a traditional chowder, but flavor-wise, it hits the spot.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 