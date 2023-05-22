Post office vandalized at Thompson Center in Loop
As many as 18 people broke through the front door of the post office in the first block of West Randolph Street around 12:35 a.m. Monday, police said.
As many as 18 people broke into the post office at the Thompson Center in the Loop early Monday.
The group broke through the front door of the post office in the first block of West Randolph Street around 12:35 a.m., Chicago police said.
It was not known if anything was taken. Police said they were investigating the incident as an attempted burglary.
No one was in custody, police said.
A spokesman for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which was investigating the break-in, did not immediately respond to questions.
The post office will be closed until further notice, according to signs taped to the post office’s windows later Monday morning by a postal inspector.
University of Chicago’s new international police academy teaching policing successes of New York, Los Angeles, not Chicago
The Latest
Talk with our journalists, including our executive editor, at one of our upcoming community listening sessions.
Anthony’s legacy has long been secure: He ends his playing days after being selected as one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history, a 10-time All-Star, a past scoring champion and a six-time All-NBA selection.
Mike Binder caught a massive northern pike on the Chain O’Lakes Sunday.
University of Chicago’s new international police academy teaching policing successes of New York, Los Angeles, not Chicago
Homicide rates plummeted in those cities over the past 30 years. “We haven’t seen that same success in Chicago, where murder rates have remained stagnant for 30 years. That needs to change,” said Kristen Mahoney, director of the new academy.
For purists, this is not a traditional chowder, but flavor-wise, it hits the spot.