Monday, May 22, 2023
Wheaton-Warrenville South takes third in bass fishing at state

Brandon Carstens, Nathan Vasslos and Kian Edmer gave the Tigers their second medal in bass fishing with four fish each day, totaling 16 pounds, 13 ounces.

By  Dale Bowman
   
A file photo of Carlyle Lake. Credit: Dale Bowman

Wheaton-Warrenville South’s Boat 2 was the only Chicago-area team to medal with a third Saturday at the Illinois High School Association’s state finals for bass fishing at Carlyle Lake.

Brandon Carstens, Nathan Vasslos and Kian Edmer gave the Tigers their second medal in bass fishing — WWS finished second in 2013 — with four fish each day, totaling 16 pounds, 13 ounces.

Teutopolis won its first state title in bass fishing with 19-3. Carlyle Boat 1 was second with 17-13.

It was a tough tournament with only 50 boats weighing fish and 14 of those only weighed one. Results like that are one reason the real state championship has become the Illinois Coaches and Students State Tournament Trail Clash, which is June 3-4 on Lake Springfield.

Both Stevenson boats finished in the top 20: Boat 1, seventh with 11-2; Boat 2, 12th, 8-5. Minooka Boat 1 finished 8th (10-12).

Athens’ Owen Boyer caught the big bass of 6 pounds, 3 ounces.

Click here for complete results.

