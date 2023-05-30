Horoscope for Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Conversations with partners, spouses and close friends will go well. In fact, your ability to engage with members of the general public is also excellent. Feel free to run your ideas up the flagpole because someone will salute. Competitive sports and high-energy fun beckon to you!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a solid day for business and commerce. Trust your money-making ideas. (After all, you’re the financial wizard of the zodiac.) With Venus in your House of Communications, you can sell your ideas to anyone. Yes, you’re in the zone.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The sun is in your sign today dancing beautifully with the moon, which means your thinking and your feelings are aligned. Therefore, if you decide you want to do something, you will do so because there will be no inner conflict or resistance within you. (Theoretically.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You are best served by working alone or behind the scenes. You might want to relax in a quiet way, or you might do research, write or pursue a number of solitary activities. (Very few tat nowadays.) This is a good day to buy wardrobe items for yourself — on sale, of course.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a popular day! Enjoy hanging out with friends and interacting with clubs, groups and organizations. You might take a leadership role in a group. You will be successful if you have to teach or lead a group. Get physical exercise to blow off any pent-up steam building up within you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you need approval or permission from someone in authority — a teacher, boss, landlord, a parent or the police — this is the day to make your pitch. You look good to others, which means they will respect what you say. And with the support of the moon, you might get your way.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Travel plans appeal today. Do anything to make you feel you’re getting more out of life. If you can’t travel, then explore new ideas through books and film. Talk to people from other cultures. Be a tourist in your own town.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Financial discussions will likely be settled in your favor today, which is why this is a good time to talk to banks and financial institutions. It’s also an excellent time to settle disputes about inheritances, shared property or insurance matters.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A warm interaction with a friend or member of a group will please you today. In fact, this discussion might nudge you in a new direction with respect to future goals. You might see new ways of doing something, which take you in a new direction? Travel if you can.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It might be difficult to maintain your privacy today. People seem to know information about you, even if you’re not sure why or how. Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. Fortunately, this is a strong day for your work or your involvement in a job.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Do whatever you can to satisfy your desire for some stimulation and adventure. Basically, you want to travel, and if you can’t travel, you want to learn something new and meet interesting people. If you want to break free of a predictable routine — do something different!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Financial assistance or practical help might be the reason you can make positive changes at home. These changes might also affect a family member in a helpful way. Since you’re working hard, it’s not surprising that good things are coming your way.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Colm Meaney (1953) shares your birthday. You are a serious thinker. Naturally, as a Gemini, you are always curious. You are hard-working, disciplined and reliable. Focus on your personal responsibilities to others this year. Take care of yourself. Put family friends and loved ones first, for your own benefit and enjoyment.

