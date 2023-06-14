The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Transportation News Chicago

New Divvy scooters have phone chargers, blinkers and an AI-powered sidewalk-detecting camera

The scooters also have a 50-mile battery range, dual hand brakes and a shock-absorbing suspension. Five-hundred of the newest scooters will hit Divvy docking stations by the end of the month.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE New Divvy scooters have phone chargers, blinkers and an AI-powered sidewalk-detecting camera
Abel Braughton, general manager for Divvy, wheels a scooter near a truck before packing it up after a press conference about a new version of Divvy scooters at Federal Plaza in the Loop, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Five hundred new scooters, which feature turn signals, battery that lasts for 50 miles, a phone dock and sidewalk sensors, will be available at Divvy bike docks in the city by the end of June. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Abel Braughton, general manager for Divvy, wheels an updated scooter after a news conference Wednesday in Federal Plaza. Five hundred new scooters will be available at Divvy bike docks in the city by the end of June.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

New and improved electric scooters are docking at Divvy stations this week.

The scooters have safety features and amenities not seen on previous models: Turn signals, phone holders and chargers, and a 50-mile battery range.

They also have dual hand brakes for better control, a shock-absorbing suspension and a camera that uses artificial intelligence to detect and warn riders when they’re on a sidewalk.

The scooters are clad in light-gray paint, mirroring Divvy’s newest electric bikes.

“It’s a smarter scooter,” said Gia Biagi, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Transportation, as she showed off the new scooters docked at Federal Plaza on Wednesday.

Small screens on both sides of the handlebar show the rider’s speed and remaining battery life. When a front-facing camera detects a rider is on a sidewalk, a warning appears on the dashboard.

The phone dock of a new Divvy scooter is seen during a press conference about a new version of Divvy scooters at Federal Plaza in the Loop, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Five hundred new scooters, which feature turn signals, battery that lasts for 50 miles, a phone dock and sidewalk sensors, will be available at Divvy bike docks in the city by the end of June.

The new Divvy scooter features a phone dock.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Five-hundred new scooters will be added to docks by the end of June, bringing Divvy’s total scooter count to 1,500. One-hundred have already hit the streets.

The new scooters are all able to be docked and charged at stations that were initially intended for bikes, said Cara Bader, senior policy manager for bikes and scooters at Lyft.

Since the new scooters can be docked or locked to objects, riders can more easily predict where they can find scooters, Bader said. It also helps keep scooters from cluttering sidewalks.

This summer marks the 10th anniversary of Divvy’s bike-share program. The scooter program has been permanent for one year.

Lyft, better known as a ride-sharing company, operates the Divvy program that is overseen by CDOT.

The expansion of Chicago’s scooter program comes a month after Divvy bikes became available in all 50 wards. It’s part of the CDOT’s micromobility expansion, Biagi said.

While bike- and scooter-sharing programs around the country have seen declining ridership since the COVID-19 pandemic, Divvy’s numbers in Chicago have increased.

Divvy reported 6.3 million bike and scooter trips last year, over 60% higher than 2019, according to CDOT.

“That says something about the way that people want to move around the city,” Biagi said.

Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner Gia Biagi pushes a scooter after a press conference about a new version of Divvy scooters at Federal Plaza in the Loop, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Five hundred new scooters, which feature turn signals, battery that lasts for 50 miles, a phone dock and sidewalk sensors, will be available at Divvy bike docks in the city by the end of June. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Transportation Commissioner Gia Biagi said Divvy’s new scooters are part of the city’s micromobility expansion.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Electric scooters were introduced in Chicago in 2019 in a four-month pilot program to a mixed reception. Those scooters were not compatible with Divvy docking stations and were often left scattered on sidewalks, vandalized and even thrown into the Chicago River.

A second pilot for scooters in 2020 required scooters to have lock cables to keep them immobile between rides. The city’s scooter program became permanent in 2021.

Lyft was chosen by the City Council as the exclusive operator of Chicago’s Divvy bike-sharing system in 2019, until at least 2028.

Lyft is one of four scooter providers in Chicago. Lime, Spin and Superpedestrian operate scooters citywide. Lyft’s scooters are limited to the city’s central area between Pershing Road and Armitage Avenue.

Divvy said it had 550,000 unique riders last year, and 43,000 paying members. The Divvy system has more than 800 stations and over 15,000 bikes and scooters.

Divvy claims to be the largest bike-share system by area in North America, covering 234 square miles of Chicago.

Next Up In News
Patrick Gasienica, Olympic ski jumper from Oak Park, dies in motorcycle accident
Civic Federation offers revenue, cost-cutting options to confront Chicago’s financial challenges
Man charged after pointing gun with laser sight at off-duty Chicago officer, police say
White House celebrates Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday
Man tells police he was wounded in road rage shooting in Libertyville
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to all federal charges in classified documents case
The Latest
A photo of Bears general manager Ryan Poles on the phone at a recent practice.
Bears
With higher stakes this season, Ryan Poles must fill out Bears roster — starting at DE
This can’t be another burn year. It has to be a step forward. If everything goes right for the Bears, they have a shot at the playoffs. Poles can’t bypass that opportunity in the name of incremental rebuilding.
By Jason Lieser
 
Ski jumper Patrick Gasienica, who was born in Oak Park and competed for the United States last year in the Beijing Olympic Games, has died. He was 24.
Olympic Sports
Patrick Gasienica, Olympic ski jumper from Oak Park, dies in motorcycle accident
Gasienica died after being involved in a motorcycle accident on Monday night in the village of Bull Valley, located in Chicago’s far northwestern suburbs. He was 24.
By Associated Press
 
Henri Richard’s family says the Hockey Hall of Famer has been diagnosed with CTE.
NHL
Stanley Cup winner Henri ‘Pocket Rocket’ Richard posthumously diagnosed with CTE
The Concussion Legacy Foundation said 16 of 17 NHL players studied have now been diagnosed with CTE, including Steve Montador, Ralph Backstrom, Bob Probert, and Blackhawks Hall of Famer Stan Mikita.
By Jimmy Golen | Associated Press
 
The cast of Steppenwolf Theatre’s world premiere of “Another Marriage” includes Nicole Scimeca (from left), Judy Greer, Ian Barford and Caroline Neff.
Theater
Kate Arrington’s ‘Another Marriage’ brings Judy Greer to the Steppenwolf stage
Greer makes her Steppenwolf debut, starring in Arrington’s own debut as a playwright. Terry Kinney returns to the ensemble theater company he co-founded in 1974 to direct the world-premiere production.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Bears defensive end Justin Jones reacting to a missed field-goal attempt against the Commanders last season.
Bears
Would somebody tell Justin Jones that the Bears finished 3-14 last season? Thank you.
The defensive tackle, who has played one season in Chicago, somehow thought it was a good idea to criticize Packers fans.
By Rick Morrissey
 