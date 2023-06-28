Chicago is no longer the worst, but air quality still ‘very unhealthy’

Here’s the good news when it comes to Chicago’s air: Ours is no longer the worst among big cities across the globe.

We’ve dropped to third, behind Dubai and Detroit, as of Wednesday.

The bad news: The air quality here was still rated “very unhealthy” as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Air Quality Index.

That means residents — particularly the young, old and medically fragile — should take precautions. People should avoid running outside and limit other forms of outdoor exercise that could accelerate their heart rate.

Those with significant respiratory illnesses such as asthma, emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease should avoid being outdoors.

Even people without respiratory problems may experience some discomfort or irritation from the smoke, but they could probably go out to do everyday tasks, local health experts say.

On Tuesday, Chicago Public Schools moved its summer programs indoors “to reduce the risk to students and staff.”

The National Weather Service blamed winds pulling smoke from Canada across Wisconsin, Michigan and portions of Illinois and northern Indiana. The air quality is expected to improve as the week progresses.