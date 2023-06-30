The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 30, 2023
City’s air quality improving, still not so good for ’sensitive groups’

The improving air quality follows two days this week of “very unhealthy” air.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
For the first time in a couple days the Chicago skyline can be seen from Montrose Harbor, after days of thick smoke from Canadian wildfires obscured the Chicago skyline, Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Chicago’s air quality was better Friday but remained “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The air quality Friday morning in the city was rated merely “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

That’s following two days this week of “very unhealthy” air, according to airnow.gov.

And the city was just barely in the top ten of major global cities — ninth — when it comes to poor air quality, according to iqair.com. Toronto was on top Friday morning, followed by New York and Washington, D.C.

People with respiratory illnesses such as asthma, emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease were urged to avoid being outdoors.

As for the weather, we can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms off and on through the weekend and into early next week, according to the National Weather Service. Highs Friday were predicted to be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Temperatures should cool down a bit Sunday, with highs only in the mid to upper 70s.

Expect temperatures in the upper 80s for the Fourth of July holiday.

