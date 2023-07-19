The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
MLB Sports Cubs

Cubs, White Sox offenses contribute to a nearly record-tying day for MLB

Major League Baseball had a night of offense not seen in 129 years, with 12 teams scoring double-digit runs.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Cubs, White Sox offenses contribute to a nearly record-tying day for MLB
The Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki homers against the Nationals on Tuesday night.

The Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki homers against the Nationals on Tuesday night.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

NEW YORK — The Cubs and White Sox weren’t the only teams involved in high-scoring games on Tuesday night. Major League Baseball had a night of offense not seen in 129 years, with 12 teams scoring double-digit runs.

Three games ended 11-10 on the same day for the first time, including the Sox’ loss to the Mets.

Twelve teams tied May 30, 1884, for the second-most with double-digit runs in one day, trailing only 13 on July 4, 1894, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Cubs topped the scoring Tuesday night by routing Washington 17-3 and Arizona outlasted Atlanta 16-13.

In addition to the Sox’ loss, San Francisco beat Cincinnati and Kansas City edged Detroit, all by 11-10. Elias said that score had never before occurred three times on the same day.

Four games in which both teams scored double-digit runs matched the record of July 4, 1894, and July 9, 1898, MLB said.

In more mundane 10-3 routs, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Baltimore and Minnesota defeated Seattle.

Cleveland topped Pittsburgh 10-1 .

San Diego fell just short, stranding a runner at second in the ninth inning of a 9-1 victory at Toronto.

There were 15 games Tuesday — the completion of the suspended Giants-Reds game counts as Monday in the records.

There were 24 games on May 30, 1884, a year there were three major leagues: the National League, the American Association and the Union Association. Ned Williamson of the White Sox had the first three-homer game in big league history.

While there was just the 12-team NL on July 4, 1984, every team played a Fourth of July doubleheader.

Next Up In MLB
Could Cubs’ blowout win vs. Nationals be a sign of things to come — or just a blip?
White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito roughed up in 11-10 loss to Mets
‘That’s a veteran move’: Cubs’ Miguel Amaya impressing with growth behind the plate
White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez might be in lineup Wednesday after manager Pedro Grifol opts not to use him as pinch hitter Tuesday
High school baseball players learn about Negro League in South Side tour ahead of Sox’s Double Duty Classic game
Comeback eludes Cubs, who sink to 8.5 games back in NL Central with loss to Nationals
The Latest
Pages from the Shein website, left, and from the Temu site, right, are shown in this photo, in New York, Friday, June 23, 2023.
Business
Chinese e-retailer Temu files lawsuit in US against rival Shein, alleging antitrust violations
The lawsuit comes after Shein sued Temu in Illinois, asserting that it engaged in deceptive business practices and created impostor pages that violated copyrights and trademarks.
By Associated Press
 
merlin_105017410.jpg
News
Suspect arrested in deaths of three relatives found shot in Morgan Park home last year
The three were found during a well-being check inside the home in the 11300 block of South Green Street on April 5, 2022, police said.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
Police tape
Crime
Woman shoots, critically wounds man in Austin
The shooter, a woman who the victims knows, shot him several times in the 5900 block of West Madison Street late Tuesday. She was not arrested police said.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
The AI (artificial intelligence) smartphone app ChatGPT surrounded by other AI apps is shown in this photo illustration.
Other Views
Consumers need protection from ChatGPT and other AI models
The Federal Trade Commission investigation of ChatGPT maker OpenAI is looking into issues such as the risk of data privacy breaches and errors created by artificial intelligence models.
By Anjana Susarla
 
Outside the new Camp store at 651 W. North Ave., July 19, 2023.
Business
‘Family experience’ retailer Camp opens in Old Town
The location — part toy store and part party venue — soon will be paired with an immersive attraction from Doodles.
By David Roeder
 