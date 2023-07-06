The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 6, 2023
Transportation News Metro/State

Metra service between Chicago and Rockford to begin in 2027

The last time passenger trains connected the two cities was in 1981.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Metra service between Chicago and Rockford to begin in 2027
A Metra train arrives in the Loop,

Metra plans to extend the Milwaukee District West line to Rockford.

Sun-Times file

Metra plans to open a route between Chicago and Rockford that will offer two daily round trips when it becomes operational in 2027, officials announced Thursday.

Passenger trains haven’t run between the two cities since 1981.

Metra will use its Milwaukee District West line and relationships with the Union Pacific Railroad to extend service beyond Elgin to reach Rockford, with expected stops in Huntley and Belvidere.

The trip is expected to take about 95 minutes.

Boarding locations in Chicago and Rockford, as well as a fare structure and schedules, are still to be determined.

“This makes Rockford and every community along the line even more attractive as a home to families and to businesses,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who attended a news conference in Rockford on Thursday morning to announce the new rail service.

“This is a major step for Illinois — bringing back the two largest regions of Illinois through passenger rail,” Metra CEO Jim Derwinski said.

The new line will spur job growth and reduce vehicular air pollution, officials said.

The project will be funded by $275 million from the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

To reach Rockford, a connection ultimately will have to be built between Metra and the Union Pacific tracks in Elgin. Work will also include improved grade crossings, upgraded bridges, and stations that will be built in Huntley and Belvidere.

A new website, chicagotorockfordrail.org, offers an overview of the project. 

Pending Metra board approval, the next phases of the project involve reaching operations and maintenance agreements between IDOT, Metra, and Union Pacific.

Engineering studies are also required to determine the scope of track improvements needed to support increasing speeds from existing freight operations that peak at 40 mph to enable passenger speeds of 79 mph between Elgin and Rockford.

-

Next Up In News
Meta’s new Twitter rival app Threads gets tens of millions of sign-ups in its first day
Playing with our food
String of armed robberies reported on Northwest Side
Rock star architect David Adjaye leaves Chicago project as sexual misconduct claims roil his practice
Despite horror stories and deaths, will Illinois keep an expensive prison health care provider?
Tuesday set an unofficial record for the hottest day on Earth; Wednesday may break it
The Latest
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta’s new app Threads.
Business
Meta’s new Twitter rival app Threads gets tens of millions of sign-ups in its first day
Threads is billed as a text-based version of Meta’s photo-sharing app Instagram that the company says provides “a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations.”
By Kelvin Chan | AP
 
Photo Credit_ Nick Spanos
Music
‘Kismet’ brings Belinda Carlisle back to the studio and the road
New five-song EP reteams the former Go-Go’s vocalist with ‘I Get Weak’ songwriter Diane Warren in a twist of fate.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Manischewitz, the New Jersey Kosher food manufacturer, has been tweeting announcements of non-existent products. Not everybody gets the joke.
Columnists
Playing with our food
Manischewitz, purveyor of traditional Jewish foodstuffs, is developing a ribald personality on Twitter. Not everybody gets the joke.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Bears offensive lineman Darnell Wright, left, works with offensive lineman Josh Lugg during rookie minicamp in May.
Bears
Bears training camp tickets available today
Tickets — which will be mobile only and general admission — are available on a first come, first served basis and fans can select up to four tickets per day. No walk-up tickets will be available.
By Sun-Times staff
 
The pitch clock ticks down in the top of the ninth in a game between the Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies.
MLB
Is defense improving in MLB? Some credit the pitch clock
The pitch clock — an idea meant to make it easier for fans to stay focused on the field — may be keeping fielders locked in, too.
By Steve Megargee | Associated Press
 