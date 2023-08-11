The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 11, 2023
LOLLASAT_080523_0035.jpg

A person jumps in the mud at the Perry’s Stage during Solardo’s set at Lollapalooza Day 3 on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Grant Park in Chicago.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Photography News

Picture Chicago: This week’s 25 can’t miss Sun-Times photos

Another Lollapalooza in the books, The E Street Band sells out Wrigley Field, and friends and family gather at the United Center to mourn Rocky Wirtz.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
LOLLAFRI_080423_67.JPG

Jared Leto performs with Thirty Seconds To Mars on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Friday, Aug. 4.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

LOLLASAT_080523_10.jpg

Festivalgoers wearing ponchos pose for a photo near the Perry’s stage during the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 5.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

LOLLAFRI_080423_28.jpg

Sudan Archives performs on the T-Mobile stage on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 4.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

LOLLASAT_080523_32.jpg

Danielle Ponder performs at the BMI stage, during day 3 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 5.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

LOLLAFRI_080423_57.JPG

Fans cheer and dance as DJ Diesel performs on Perry’s stage on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 4.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

LOLLASAT_080523_26.jpg

A Festivalgoer wrapped in a poncho takes a photo as Thee Sacred Souls performs during the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 5.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

LOLLAFRI_080423_90.jpg

Kendrick Lamar performs on the T-Mobile stage on day two of Lollapalooza, Friday, Aug. 4.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

LOLLAFRI_080423_013.jpg

A person yells after falling inside the mosh pit during DJ Diesel’s set at Perry’s Stage on Friday, Aug. 4 at Grant Park in Chicago.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

LOLLASAT_080523_0058.jpg

A festivalgoer screams as water is thrown on the crowd during Destroy Lonely’s set at Coinbase Stage at Lollapalooza Day 3 on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

LOLLASAT_080523_75.jpg

Tomorrow X Together performs at the Bud Light stage, during day 3 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Saturday, Aug. 5.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

LOLLASUN_080623_0100.jpg

Flea of The Red Hot Chili Peppers walks on his hands before playing on the T-Mobile Stage at Lollapalooza Day 4 on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

LOLLATH_080323_103.jpg

Karol G performs on the Bud Light stage on day one of Lollapalooza, Thursday, Aug. 3.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

LOLLASUN_080623_75.jpg

Louis the Child performs at the Perry’s stage, during day 4 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Sunday, Aug. 6.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

LOLLASUN_080623_51.jpg

Rina Sawayama performs at the Bud Light stage, during day 4 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park, Sunday, Aug. 6.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

GYMNASTICS_080623_02.JPG

Olympic all-around gold medalist Simone Biles practices on the balance beam before competing in the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Saturday, Aug. 5.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Springsteen_081023_21.JPG

Bruce Springsteen does a guitar solo as he performs a sold-out show with the E Street Band at Wrigley Field, Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

WIRTZMEMORIAL_08102310.jpg

Mourners line up to pay their respects to Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz’s family during his public memorial at the United Center in the Near West Side, Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

DUCKYDERBY_081123_19.jpg

Layne Bottom wears a duck hair accessory during Special Olympics Illinois’ Chicago Ducky Derby, Thursday, Aug. 10. The annual tradition benefits Special Olympics Illinois athletes.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

FARMERSMARKET_080723_02.jpg

Shoppers browse and walk through vendors at the Logan Square Farmer’s Market, Sunday, Aug. 6.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

PARADE_080623_20.jpg

Parade goers with Gayatri Gyan Mandir (Center for Gayatri Consciousness) wave flags during India’s 77th Independence Parade, which celebrates India’s independence from Britain on August 15.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

PARADE_080623_22.jpg

Parade goers are reflected on the window of a clothing store during India’s 77th Independence Parade, which celebrates India’s independence from Britain on August 15, 1947, along West Devon Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood, Saturday, Aug. 5.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

DISPENSARY_081123_8.jpg

Matthew Brewer, owner and founder of Grasshopper Club, speaks at Grasshopper Club, a dispensary, after the store’s ribbon cutting ceremony for its second location in the South Loop neighborhood, Thursday, Aug. 10.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

MEDINAFOLLOW_081023_03.jpg

Bart Chari, a member of the community, stands at a memorial for Serabi Medina full of balloons, stuffed animals, candles, and notes at the scene where she was shot and killed on the 3500 block of N Long Ave in Portage Park, Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

EVREBATE_081123_15.JPG

Hunter Ellis (left) and Anna Melnikov (right) stand next to the electric vehicles they purchased outside Hunter’s home in Jefferson Park, Thursday, Aug. 10. Both expected rebates from Illinois but the state ran out of money.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

