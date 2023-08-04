Lollapalooza Day 2: Hemlocke Springs, Divinity Roxx kick off hot second day
Day two of Lollapalooza kicked off with performances from Hemlocke Springs and Divinity Roxx.
Day 2 of Lollapalooza Friday afternoon started out much calmer than it ended Thursday night, with mere trickles of people slowly making their way into the park on a sunny morning in Chicago. It was a vast difference from the swarms of bodies that took over the T-Mobile Stage for Billie Eilish’s set just 12 hours prior.
At the Perry’s Stage, Edie Brickell’s ‘90s soft rock hit “What Am I?” played over the speakers, a respite in the heavy electronics you normally hear on that side of the park.
And though few people were inside Grant Park for the 11 a.m. gates open, most of them had staked a spot at T-Mobile’s Hook Up attraction, a giant claw machine game offering the chance to win merchandise, tickets and even Lolla side-stage watching opportunities.
Here are some highlights for Day 2 of Lollapalooza:
Hemlocke Springs
Rising star Hemlocke Springs, the stage name of 24-year-old North Carolina native Isimeme Naomi Udu, rose to fame the 21st century way — by posting her music on SoundCloud and TikTok. She has little performance experience, but her stage moves Friday afternoon resembled those of a seasoned pro. When she ran around in circles onstage, it made for a gloriously cartoonish image that accented the infectious music. —Bobby Reed
Divinity Roxx
Divinity Roxx had everybody at the kids stage grooving Friday afternoon. The thing about Divinity Roxx is that rather than focus on kid music tropes, she makes art that is appealing to any age and her lyrics speak to anyone who might need a boost in self-love, like her song about strawberry jam, or “Love, Love, Love” offering bilingual lyrics. But it was her track “Happy and Healthy” that was truly special; Roxx introduced it showing off the accompanying children’s book she just published, further extending her reach as a true kid idol. — Selena Fragassi
Check back for more reviews and updates throughout the day.
