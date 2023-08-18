The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 18, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Friday, August 18, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Friday, August 18, 2023
Georgia_mug.jpeg

Daily Horoscope

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You are fast acting, direct and sometimes you have a short fuse. (You know who you are.) Be careful about overreacting, especially at work, if something suddenly unexpected occurs, especially computer problems or equipment breakdowns. Possibly people will surprise you? Stay chill.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Parents should be extra vigilant because this could be an accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, social events are unpredictable. They might be canceled, or in turn, you might receive a surprise invitation somewhere? Likewise, sports events are subject to surprises, as well.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Family discussions might be heated, especially because something unexpected interrupted your home routine. This could be anything. A small appliance might break down or a minor breakage could occur or someone unexpected might appear at your door. Whatever the case, be cool. Handle this with grace.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You must pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is a mildly accident-prone day for your sign. While unexpected things might catch you off guard, be careful of responding or reacting with too much emotion. Do not blow your cool. Channel your strong mental energy into something productive.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Keep an eye on your possessions and your money because you might find something, or lose something, or possibly something that you own will be damaged or stolen. It’s a tricky day. You might also go overboard impulse shopping. (You are a Leo.) Keep your receipts.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign lined up with fiery Mars and dancing with unpredictable Uranus. This is a challenging combo! It boosts your energy, making you more aggressive than usual and at the same time, it makes you feel spontaneous and rebellious. Anything might happen. (Run for cover.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might feel restless today. This is a popular time for you, and you’re enjoying warm interactions with others, especially creative, talented people. Nevertheless, something unexpected going on behind the scenes might disturb you. Stay calm. Think of England.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your interaction with groups, clubs and organizations will probably be intense today. (You’re as surprised as they are.) You might be pushy and insist on getting your own way. Be careful because you are a powerful sign and it’s easy for you to coerce others. Be respectful. Go gently.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have strong feelings about something today and you intend to act upon. You will likely let people in authority know what your ideas are, or you might go so far as to declare your ideas as law. (Yes, you mean business.) Be careful because a coup might oppose you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Travel plans might be interrupted today. For example, you might have to travel suddenly or in turn, existing plans are changed or canceled. Meanwhile, your ideas (political or religious) might be challenged by young people (perhaps even children). Something will make you sit up and take notice.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Double check details with banking, debt, inheritances and financial agreements, including shared property, because something unexpected could affect these areas. Do not be caught napping. It might relate to home and family as well. Keep your eye on the ball.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Someone might throw you a curveball today, perhaps a partner or close friend? Whatever happens, maintain your cool and do not overreact. After all, your objective is you want to be happy; therefore, act in such a way as to promote your own future happiness.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Robert Redford (1936) shares your birthday today. You are deep, passionate, creative and tolerant. You see the positive in situations, and have a strong sense of responsibility. This is a year of service. Protect your health and well-being so that you can help others. Explore the arts, which you have put off for a long time.

Next Up In Entertainment
Desde dulces momentos hasta tediosas batallas de superhéroes, ‘Blue Beetle’ es decepcionante
Something old, something new, something borrowed, something tattooed
‘Transformers’ figures transform a West Side wall in a new mural
Dear Abby: Should we tell people our daughter is a trainwreck?
Citi VP, wealth adviser in Chicago accused of steering older clients into money-losing film projects
Copi dokey? Illinoisans getting hooked on renamed invasive carp delicacies at State Fair
The Latest
Cecilia walks with her husband, Ari. Cecilia, who’s in her third trimester of pregnancy, and her husband are scrambling to find new care resources after the shuttering of a midwifery program at Swedish Hospital.
News
Midwife crisis: Swedish Hospital changes program after more than two decades
The new model means pregnant people will no longer get to choose if a midwife or doctor supervises their care. Instead, midwives and doctors will work together.
By Jacquelyne Germain
 
merlin_93558811.jpg
Editorials
Can State Street get its groove back? A panel’s new proposals show real promise
But without a consistent push from Mayor Brandon Johnson, even the best-laid plans won’t go far in remaking Chicago’s iconic “great street.”
By CST Editorial Board
 
El héroe de “Blue Beetle” porta un traje mágico, similar al de Iron Man, que está adherido permanentemente.
La Voz Chicago
Desde dulces momentos hasta tediosas batallas de superhéroes, ‘Blue Beetle’ es decepcionante
Aunque es genial ver a un latino ser el centro del escenario, esta es una historia de origen con efectos visuales decepcionantes.
By Richard Roeper
 
State Sen. Christopher Belt, D-Swansea, at a bill signing Friday of a measure that will provide $20 million to tackle the number of food deserts across the state.
Politics
Pritzker signs bill combating food deserts across Illinois
There were 3.3 million Illinois residents living in a food desert, according to a 2021 Illinois Department of Public Health report. The new measure will support existing grocers and help encourage new grocers by allowing stores receiving grants to be able to receive tax credits and other incentives.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
The 11th District Police Station sits across the street from 3139 W. Flournoy St., where an accidental shooting killed an 8-year-old boy Tuesday.
News
Police continue to investigate shooting death of 8-year-old who found unsecured firearm under mattress in West Side family home
Jacari Brown was with his cousin, looking for a TV remote, when they found an unsecured gun under a mattress in the home, according to police reports.
By Sophie Sherry
 