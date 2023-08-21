The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Horoscope for Monday, August 21, 2023

By Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 3 to 7 p.m. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be smart and begin this week in a gingerly fashion. For starters, there is a moon alert. (Check out these restrictions — see above.) In addition, power struggles with partners and close friends might take place. (Well, almost certainly.) Fortunately, you’re good with challenges.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Tread carefully because ego battles with coworkers or people related to your job, your health or your pet, might happen. It won’t be pleasant. Try to avoid these if you can. Be aware of the advice of the moon alert.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Parents have to be patient with their kids because they might have to deal with hissy fits and meltdowns. Remember who is the adult and who’s the kid. Also remember that you were a kid once yourself who asked a lot of questions. (Why is the sky blue and why does Auntie Edna have a moustache?)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You value your family. You need a cozy nest that is your refuge. Meanwhile, today is the classic day for arguments and difficult encounters with family members, especially females. Do what you can to head these off at the pass.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This week has some challenges at the beginning. For example, you might be enticed into a power struggle with someone. It will happen as your day unfolds, perhaps with a neighbor, sibling or relative — it could be anyone. You will be opinionated! Stay chill.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Money clashes or arguments about possessions or earnings might ruin your day today. Try to avoid these because it takes two parties, which means if you refuse to take the bait, you can avoid a nasty confrontation. Who needs this? Not you!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

“It was Monday. It was Monday all day.” Today the moon is in your sign at odds with Pluto, which is the classic indication of power struggles, ego battles and senseless confrontations. Very likely, they will take place at home or with a family member. Run away!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re high visibility because the sun is at the top of your chart, which is fortunate because the sun makes you look good in the eyes of others. However, the moon is hiding in your chart and it’s at odds with Pluto, which makes you feel dissatisfied and maybe grouchy. Oops.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

In your encounters with others, be patient with friends and members of groups to avoid a confrontation. Keep smiling. Keep moving. Avoid the nasties. If you encounter difficulties with someone, is it worth ruining your day? No, it isn’t.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Use diplomacy when dealing with bosses, parents or the police today because this is the classic day to have a clash with someone in authority. There is no upside to this; therefore, avoid this if you can. Give the head honchos a wide berth for your own peace of mind.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Avoid controversial subjects today, especially politics and religion, because they will quickly disintegrate into nasty arguments. Meanwhile, with both the sun and Venus opposite your sign, you’re at a disadvantage. Watch your back. Avoid trouble.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Money issues are a bit of a struggle now because checks and funds are arriving late. Bummer. This might be why you could have a power struggle with someone today about shared property, taxes, debt or anything that you own jointly. Avoid this if possible.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Kim Cattrall (1956) shares your birthday. You like to fit in and get along with others. Nevertheless, you will always attract attention to yourself. You know that self-belief is the basis for your happiness. This year is the end of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to let go of people, places and things that are holding you back.

