The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Health News Chicago

Heat got you down? High temps affect mood, work performance, studies show

Higher temps have been linked to lower motivation, higher suicide rates, higher ER visits for mental health reasons and poorer test scores for high schoolers. Other scientists say it’s still unclear how high temps exacerbate brain diseases.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Heat got you down? High temps affect mood, work performance, studies show
Bikers sit in the shade near Montrose Beach. Research shows that high heat is linked to poor work performance and mood alterations.

Bikers sit in the shade near Montrose Beach. Research shows that high heat is linked to poor work performance and mood alterations.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Does the hot weather have you feeling moodier or less productive?

It’s not just you. Decades of science show that higher-than-comfortable temperatures lead to poorer work performance and mental health.

As a heat wave hits the Midwest this week, and the global temperatures rise, some scientists say we should consider the wide-ranging implications of higher temps.

Higher temps have been linked to lower motivation, higher suicide rates, higher ER visits for mental health reasons and poorer test scores. Other scientists say it’s still unclear how high temps exacerbate brain diseases.

“It’s very alarming to think of the implications of a higher average temperature,” says José Guillermo Cedeño Laurent, researcher of climate effects on the brain at Rutgers University.

He led a study that showed student cognitive performance declined in dorms without air conditioning during a 2016 heat wave in Boston.

Students randomly assigned to dorms with and without AC were tracked over 12 days when the Boston area had a heat wave. The students performed tests on their phones that measured reaction time. They were tested on simple addition and subtraction, and with a Stroop test, where students were presented with a word of a color printed in a different color. Students had to answer with the color of the word, not the word itself.

Students without AC were in rooms with temps averaging around 80 degrees, compared to 71 degrees in rooms with AC. The warmer students’ cognitive performance was 10% lower than that of the cooler students, the study found.

“It was surprising to see the size of the effect,” Cedeño Laurent says.

People enjoy the summer day along the lakefront near Montrose Harbor.

People enjoy the summer day along the lakefront near Montrose Harbor.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

For the first time, a study showed that excessive heat affects not just the elderly or very young — who are more prone to be hurt or killed in heat waves — but also affects young adults who are usually considered to be immune to heat, he said.

Studies as far back as 1976 have linked lower work performance with uncomfortably high temperatures.

The ideal indoor working temperature is 72 degrees, studies show. But even though some workers still felt comfortable in air between 75 and 82 degrees, their mental performance declined between 6% and 10%, according to a 2021 study.

It’s unclear how the heat affected mental performance, Cedeño Laurent says. He was able to measure how the heat interrupted sleep — about a half hour of lost sleep on average for the students in the hotter rooms in his dorm study. But it’s unclear if mental performance was affected by the heat, or because of an underlying effect on the brain, he says.

High heat has also been linked to higher suicide rates, according to a 2018 study in the U.S. and Mexico. The authors estimated that unmitigated global warming could result in between 9,000 and 40,000 additional suicides in the two countries by 2050.

Visits to ER for mental health reasons also rise on days with extreme heat, a 2022 study found.

It’s important to understand how high heat affects emotional health on a community level because global warming is causing more heat waves, says Elena Grossman, who heads University of Illinois Chicago’s Climate and Health Institute.

The mental health effects from heat waves have two components, she says. There’s the event itself, like the stress of having to leave your home for a cooling center, or losing a loved one. Then there’s the potential for PTSD and anxiety about future heat waves, Grossman says.

Excessive heat has also been linked to a rise in violence. Grossman pointed to a 2020 study that found heat waves in Africa led to violence between herders and farmers.

“Whether it’s heat impacting a person’s decision-making processes or sleep, we know that it’s linked to our physical and mental health,” Grossman says.

Staying hydrated is one of the best ways to combat excessive heat. In his dorm study, Cedeño Laurent found that students who drank six glasses of water a day were able to minimize the performance declines from the excessive heat.

“It was basically protecting people from the bad effect,” he said.

Next Up In News
Century-old St. Adalbert Church in Pilsen under contract with Miami-based buyer
Wife of ex-top aide to Madigan says he was ‘very sullen, very depressed ... as if he was lost’ after being sacked
Chicago area braces for ‘dangerously hot conditions’ expected through Thursday
Mixed opinions in Bridgeport on potential White Sox move
Ahead of first GOP presidential debate, Illinois Republicans tread carefully
Local alderperson wants ‘everything’ on the table to keep Sox in Chicago — except demolishing Guaranteed Rate Field
The Latest
Scaffolding hangs around the closed St. Adalbert Catholic Church located at 1650 W. 17th St. in the Pilsen neighborhood, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Chicago
Century-old St. Adalbert Church in Pilsen under contract with Miami-based buyer
The buyer hopes to turn the building — empty for years as former parishioners and the Archdiocese of Chicago fought over its fate — into an events space.
By Michael Loria
 
Tim Mapes, who was chief of staff to indicted former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan leaving court after a hearing in July.
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Wife of ex-top aide to Madigan says he was ‘very sullen, very depressed ... as if he was lost’ after being sacked
Witnesses in the perjury trial of Tim Mapes have said they found his forced resignation in June 2018 to be surprising, unexpected, traumatic. But Tuesday, jurors heard Mapes’ wife describe how he handled being fired amid a #MeToo wave at the Capitol.
By Jon Seidel
 
The White Sox fired executive vice president Ken Williams, left, and general manager Rick Hahn on Tuesday.
White Sox
Ken Williams, Rick Hahn fired as White Sox vice president, general manager
Search for a single decision maker to lead baseball operations department has begun. Club anticipates filling the post by the end of the season.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Wu Yue, 7, with family on vacation in Chicago from Guangzhou, China, plays in the Crown Fountain in Millennium Park as a heatwave hits the Chicago area, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Weather
Chicago area braces for ‘dangerously hot conditions’ expected through Thursday
Temperatures Wednesday are expected to climb to near 100 degrees, forecasters said. When combined with humidity, heat index values could reach as high as 115 degrees. Thursday’s conditions will be similar.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Carrie Stegniller, a manager at Turtle’s Bar and Grill in the Bridgeport neighborhood said it would be “devastating” for the White Sox to leave Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox
Mixed opinions in Bridgeport on potential White Sox move
“Bridgeport and the White Sox just go together, they always did,” Carrie Stegniller, a manager at Turtle’s Bar and Grill said. “The White Sox are our family and we’re their family.”
By Mohammad Samra
 