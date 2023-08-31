The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Weather News Chicago

‘More comfortable conditions’ expected during heat wave hitting Chicago over Labor Day weekend

A kick of warm weather is forecast, but it should bring “much more modest humidity than a week ago,” when a heat wave broke temperature records before a cool down this week.

By  Kade Heather
   
SHARE ‘More comfortable conditions’ expected during heat wave hitting Chicago over Labor Day weekend
merlin_115354250.jpg

Beach goers sit under the shade while an excessive heat warning for northern Illinois was in effect at 31st Street Beach, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Summer isn’t quite over yet.

Despite hints of fall weather the past few nights, another warm front is expected to roll in across Chicago just in time for Labor Day weekend – the unofficial marking of summer’s end. 

It comes off the heels of a blistering heat wave last week, which broke temperature records and brought Chicago its first 100-degree day in over 10 years.

Friday’s temperature should reach the mid-80s, but it’s anticipated to climb Saturday to 90 degrees, then even higher Sunday and Monday to the mid-90s.

Though the kick of warm air is considered “unseasonably hot and sunny conditions,” the National Weather Service said it should bring “much more modest humidity than a week ago.”

“The less humid air mass should make for more comfortable conditions in the evening through early morning over the holiday weekend,” the weather service said.

The weekend, including Monday, is also expected to be sunny with a breeze.

Night temperatures should dip as low as 55 degrees Friday and stay around the mid-60s the rest of the weekend.

Tab2FileL.png

Another wave of warm air is expected to cover Chicago over the Labor Day Weekend, but officials say it will bring less humidity, making for “more comfortable conditions” than a heat wave that hit the area a week ago.

National Weather Service

Next Up In News
Crews battle extra-alarm fire in Chatham
Man fires round at cops after being shot in Grand Crossing
Chicago cycling advocates want more protected bike lanes, lower speed limits
Chicago State’s warning of ‘significant financial strain’ during faculty strike proves no strain on big bonus for CSU president
5 things consumers need to know about Medicare’s new drug-pricing negotiations, how they’ll affect you
Teachers at Chicago art-focused school set strike deadline
The Latest
Chicago fire department crews fight fire that began at 718. E. 93rd St. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
News
Crews battle extra-alarm fire in Chatham
No injuries have been reported during the 2-11 alarm fire that began at 718 E. 93rd St. and spread to a nearby building, the fire department said.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
Flashing lights on a police vehicle
Crime
Man fires round at cops after being shot in Grand Crossing
The man, 20, was later found inside a bedroom of a home and was taken into custody.
By Kade Heather
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m 16 and I’m missing out by having no friends
Girl’s anxiety and a language barrier hinder her from approaching other teens and building a social life.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
The main branch of the Oak Park Public Library.
Editorials
Protect access to books and ideas at libraries facing threats of violence
It’s a dangerous moment for a society when the very places that should be sources of ideas and community are held hostage by nameless individuals.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A gray stone slab marks the site where radioactive waste, from nuclear research conducted at the University of Chicago in the 1940s as part of the Manhattan Project, is buried.
Other Views
Chicago’s history is linked to America’s nuclear dilemma
A few years back, I decided to hike Red Gate Woods out in Chicago’s southwest suburbs...Cut into the trail-facing side of the marker were words stating that the radioactive remains of CP-1 — Chicago Pile-1, the reactor that had been built beneath Stagg Field at the University of Chicago and that produced, in 1942, the first controlled nuclear chain reaction — were buried there.
By John Vukmirovich
 