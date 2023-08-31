‘More comfortable conditions’ expected during heat wave hitting Chicago over Labor Day weekend

Summer isn’t quite over yet.

Despite hints of fall weather the past few nights, another warm front is expected to roll in across Chicago just in time for Labor Day weekend – the unofficial marking of summer’s end.

It comes off the heels of a blistering heat wave last week, which broke temperature records and brought Chicago its first 100-degree day in over 10 years.

Friday’s temperature should reach the mid-80s, but it’s anticipated to climb Saturday to 90 degrees, then even higher Sunday and Monday to the mid-90s.

Though the kick of warm air is considered “unseasonably hot and sunny conditions,” the National Weather Service said it should bring “much more modest humidity than a week ago.”

“The less humid air mass should make for more comfortable conditions in the evening through early morning over the holiday weekend,” the weather service said.

The weekend, including Monday, is also expected to be sunny with a breeze.

Night temperatures should dip as low as 55 degrees Friday and stay around the mid-60s the rest of the weekend.