Man, woman die days after Belmont Cragin fire

A man and a woman have died days after a house fire in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.
The fire happened about 6 a.m. Monday on the top level of a 2-1/2 story building at 2112 N. Marmora Ave., according to fire department officials.
Fire crews had to rescue two people from the building who were both taken to area hospitals in critical condition.
Ismael Romano, 45, and Margarita Romano, 65, were both pronounced dead Thursday morning, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Autopsies determined both died of thermal and inhalation injuries caused by the fire.
Another person was hospitalized in fair condition, fire officials said.
