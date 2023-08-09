The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Transportation News Chicago

Augusta Boulevard bike lanes upgraded in West Town, Ukrainian Village

Bike lanes no longer border traffic lanes between Western and Milwaukee avenues. Bike lanes were moved between parking spaces and the curb to improve safety. Speed limits were lowered from 30 mph to 20 mph.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Augusta Boulevard bike lanes upgraded in West Town, Ukrainian Village
A person rides their bike east on the Augusta Blvd. protected bike lane on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in East Village in Chicago.

A bicyclist rides in the new protected bike lane along Augusta Boulevard on Wednesday.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Crews have completed a three-month upgrade to bicycle lanes and pedestrian crossings on Augusta Boulevard in West Town and Ukrainian Village.

Bike lanes no longer border traffic lanes between Western and Milwaukee avenues. Bike lanes were moved between parking spaces and the curb to improve safety.

Speed limits were lowered from 30 mph to 20 mph, and pedestrian crossings were shortened to increase safety. Construction began in May.

Outgoing Transportation Commissioner Gia Biagi and Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st), chair of the Committee on Pedestrian and Traffic Safety, are expected to speak about the completion of the project Wednesday afternoon at Wells Community Academy High School.

A dozen members of the bicyclist safety advocacy group Bike Lake Uprising have responded mostly positively to the improvements on Augusta, group founder Christina Whitehouse said.

One of Augusta Boulevard’s most serious problems was bike lane obstructions and double parking outside schools and carwashes, Whitehouse said.

“We’re hoping this redesign will help alleviate a lot of that,” she said.

New bike lanes on Augusta Boulevard are now positioned between parking lanes and the curb.

New bike lanes on Augusta Boulevard are now positioned between parking lanes and the curb.

Provided

Residents who spoke at a 2022 community meeting on the Augusta Boulevard project said they were concerned about high vehicle speeds, double parking outside schools, dangerous pedestrian crossings and “concerns about bicycle interactions with cars.”

In the meeting, city officials said the stretch of Augusta between Western and Milwaukee had seen hundreds of crashes between 2016 and 2020: 441 total crashes, 92 with injuries and two fatal crashes. Most of the bicycle crashes were at Augusta and Damen Avenue and near Augusta and Milwaukee.

The city has seen decreases in crashes after implementing similar upgrades as part of the Chicago Complete Streets program, an outgrowth of a city policy from 2006 that aimed to improve safety of streets for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

The Chicago Department of Transportation cited a 56% decrease in crashes on Milwaukee Avenue south of California Avenue where the city had installed curb barriers and similar safety improvements.

A slide from a 2022 city presentation on plans to improve Augusta Boulevard for cyclists and bicyclists.

A slide from a 2022 city presentation on plans to improve Augusta Boulevard for cyclists and bicyclists.

City of Chicago

The question now, Whitehouse asked, is how the city will improve bike safety west of Western Avenue.

The city has planned or started work on improved bike lanes on Belmont Avenue, Clark Street, Central Park Avenue, Lake Street and Milwaukee Avenue. Biagi, who leaves her post this Friday, has said the city installed 100 miles of bike lanes in the past four years.

“These design modifications are not necessarily winning awards, but things were very bad before,” Whitehouse said. “But, honestly, everyone’s expectations of bike lane infrastructure is so low you could give us anything and we’d be ecstatic.”

Related

Next Up In News
ESPN enters world of sports betting with $1.5 billion deal with Penn Entertainment
No evidence Madigan’s former chief of staff lied, his lawyer says
9-year-old girl was eating ice cream with dad when neighbor fatally shot her, prosecutors say
Obama Foundation, fueled by two mega-donors, has record fundraising year in 2022
WeWork warns there’s ‘substantial doubt’ about its ability to stay in business
Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot
The Latest
Bracelets given out during a mental health event in 2021. Chicago wants to reopen mental health clinics, but a nationwide shortage of professionals will make it tough, a health CEO writes.
Other Views
To reopen mental health clinics in Chicago, we need to address worker shortage
Mental health care has surged as a policy priority, but the nation, including Illinois, faces an alarming shortage of mental health professionals.
By Jud DeLoss
 
BEARS_080223_07.JPG
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields to play Saturday
Bears quarterback Justin Fields will play in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Titans at Soldier Field, head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Chase Claypool at practice at Halas Hall.
Bears
Bears WR Chase Claypool injured in training camp
As Claypool looks to get back on track, the best thing in his favor has been his health. He seemed to pull a hamstring Wednesday.
By Jason Lieser
 
merlin_114900968.jpg
Bears
Fields notes: Another uneven day doesn’t end with a bang
Despite a pair of impressive completions to DJ Moore, Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense struggled with penalties and general inconsistency in practice at training camp Wednesday.
By Mark Potash
 
Morgan Park’s Jovan Clark (5) stops Kenwood’s Kevari Thunderbird (4).
High School Football
Previewing five of the best games of the upcoming high school football season
Prep football fans don’t have to wait long to see one of the best matchups of the season.
By Mike Clark
 