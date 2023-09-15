Riot Fest Day 1: George Clinton rocks out at 82 with Parliament Funkadelic

Riot Fest 2023 got off to a sunny start Friday, which might be the only rays the crowds will see this weekend if the forecast holds true for Saturday and Sunday.

But on this day, the park was alive with a dose of warm energy to match the sunshine. In many ways, Chicago’s music festival season saves one of the best for last, with the indie-spirited and community-flavored Riot Fest acting like a big hug sendoff to the season.

Acts were ramped up and ready to go early in the day with the Riot, Rebel, Roots, Radical and Rise Stages ready to present a full platter of sounds for Day One.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights from Day 1:

The Interrupters

The Interrupters’ nearly hour-long set was more than just a biological family affair for the punk-ska rockers who sentimentally commented that the crowd and founder Mike Petryshyn are extended members.

The band, rounded out by singer Aimee Interrupter and touring member Billy Kottage on keyboards and trombone, showed the magic behind their longevity in a high-energy set full of anthemic songs that had more than a few in the crowd skank dancing.

The band tore through oldies and still goodies like “Take Back The Power” and tracks from their latest album “In The Wild,” released in April. There was also a cover of Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” that worked surprisingly well as a horn-heavy ska track before the group ended with a toast to fans “coming to events like Riot Fest and supporting live music.”— Selena Fragassi

The Interrupters perform on day one Riot Fest in Douglass Park on the Southwest Side, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Parliament-Funkadelic ft. George Clinton

George Clinton, at 82 years old, was likely the driver for the large throngs of festivalgoers who showed for the midday set at the Rise Stage.

Clinton has been teasing his farewell for a while now and the man, no doubt, deserves to retire in the same blaze of glory with which he first made his entrance.

Parliament-Funkadelic introduced him with House of Pain’s “Jump Around” and reminded the crowd, “Focus your attention in this hour on the man who’s been doing it almost 70 years. … He’s been many names over the years, but for us he’s simply our big brother.”

P-Funk provided a united front to provide the level of musicianship Clinton commands, with noisemakers, body shakers and an incredible horn and rhythm section that at times felt like a second line. It was still one big celebration of an incredible life. — Selena Fragassi

George Clinton performs with Parliament-Funkadelic on day one Riot Fest in Douglass Park on the Southwest Side. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Olivia Jean

After a heavy dose of Chicana punk rock from Fea and electricity from alt rockers The Aquadolls began the day, Olivia Jean took over the Riot Stage with her three-piece backing band for a performance that relied on unpolished grit and bootstrap precision.

Hailing from Nashville, where she’s part of the Third Man Records empire, Jean infused her set with the same analog retro rock flair the label is known for, and a bit of gothy edge to boot, at various times in the 30-minute performance leaning into surf rock hallmarks, bluesy guitar licks, garage rock venom and even some sludgey riffs on tracks from her three solo albums since breaking off from The Black Belles. Her latest effort, “Raving Ghost,” was released in May.

Riot Fest was Jean’s moment to shine and she did so beautifully on her own terms, no guest stars needed. — Selena Fragassi