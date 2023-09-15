The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 15, 2023
Riot Fest Entertainment and Culture Music

The Breeders throw Riot Fest back to the ‘90s with full album play of ‘Last Splash’

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon were seen watching from the stage wings during the band’s Friday afternoon set.

By  Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE The Breeders throw Riot Fest back to the ‘90s with full album play of ‘Last Splash’
merlin_115908786.jpg

The Breeders perform on day one Riot Fest in Douglass Park on the Southwest Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Of the many things Riot Fest is special for, getting bands to play seminal albums in full is high on their achievement totem pole.

This year alone there are seven album plays scheduled, one of the most anticipated being The Breeders offering “Last Splash” to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the ‘90s-defining disc (so much so that even alternative era contemporaries like Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon were seen watching from the stage wings during the band’s Friday afternoon set).

“We are here to play an album that came out in 1993, from beginning to end, even the slow songs that are too weird to play live,” said Kim Deal to start things off. “You’re lucky enough to hear them today.”

Sure enough, things “got weird” on the droney “Roi” in which bassist Josephine Wiggs and drummer Jim MacPherson switched places; following it, Kim’s twin, Kelley Deal, got her moment to shine, taking vocal lead on “I Just Wanna Get Along.”

Following the order of songs on the album, uber hit “Cannonball” came second in the performance, before which Kim Deal shouted “Viva Mexico” into the mic to mark Mexican Independence Day on Saturday.

The song’s distorted vocal effects were a total throwback moment as elder Riot fans dug out their phones to capture the memory.

The Breeders also logged a few off-album tunes including 2017’s “Wait In The Car” and 1990’s “Iris, though they skipped “Go Man Go” and “Divine Mascis,” the two recently unearthed, original analog tape tracks that are now part of the “Last Splash” 30th anniversary edition due out on 4AD next week.

Next Up In Entertainment
Riot Fest Day 1: George Clinton rocks out at 82, Tegan and Sara fall in love with Chicago
Sister Jean shares her memories and her belief in teamwork — on and off the court: ‘We all need each other. Every one of us.’
Hugh Jackman, wife separate after 27 years of marriage
Ashton Kutcher resigns as chair of anti-sex abuse organization in wake of Danny Masterson letter
Lin-Manuel Miranda dice que ya no escribirá musicales de historia
Michael Peña protagoniza papel inspirador y simpático en ‘A Million Miles Away’
The Latest
Chicago police officers stationed at the LaSalle Street bridge on the north side of the Chicago River on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
News
Mexican Independence Day celebrations fill downtown Chicago
The flood of car caravans caused traffic jams in the Loop and beyond, leading officials to close off some streets in the city center.
By Violet Miller
 
Elvis Andrus
White Sox
Elvis Andrus hits two-run homer — but Sox fall 10-2
Kopech-to-bullpen experiment goes south again
By James Fegan
 
Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs is tagged out by Brendan Rodgers #7 of the Colorado Rockies after being caught stealing in the first inning at Coors Field on September 13, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
Cubs
Diving into the homestretch: Keys for the Cubs to finish the season strong
The Cubs opened a three-game series against the Diamondbacks on Friday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Fans cheer and dance as Parliament-Funkadelic performs onDay 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon.
Riot Fest
Riot Fest Day 1: George Clinton rocks out at 82, Tegan and Sara fall in love with Chicago
Foo Fighters and Turnstile are set to headline the first day of the indie-spirited festival in Douglass Park.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Filephoto.png
Crime
Man shot to death in Roseland
He was shot outside of a commercial business in the 1000 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 