Riot Fest 2023: Entry rules, how to get there, last minute tickets

Chicago’s annual punk/alt rock music festival is returning to Douglass Park Sept. 15-17, with headliners including Foo Fighters, Turnstile, Death Cab for Cutie, The Cure and a whole lot more.

Before you rock out, here’s what to know about Riot Fest:

What you can — and can’t — bring

Items allowed at the fest include:



Standard sized backpacks, bags and purses

Empty water bottles (no metal or glass) and CamelBak-style containers

Blankets

Portable chargers

Small fans

Factory-sealed e-cigarettes

Strollers

Bug spray and sunscreen in non-aerosol cans

Items you should leave at home include:



Professional cameras and audio/video equipment

Chairs with metal frames

Coolers

Outside food or beverages

Umbrellas

For a full list, visit Riot Fest’s website.

How to get there

Riot Fest takes place in Douglass Park on Chicago’s West Side. The entrance to the fest is at the corner of West Ogden Avenue and South Sacramento Drive.

Taking public transit: The closest L stop to the festival is the California Pink Line stop, about a 13 minute walk from the festival entrance.

Fans can also take the BNSF Metra line to Western Avenue, where there will be increased train service, according to the festival. From there, fans can hop on the Pink Line to California, or walk about 30 minutes to the entrance.

Biking: Those cycling to the festival can park their ride at Albany & 19th St.

Rideshare: The designated pick-up and drop-off point for rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft is located at West Odgen Avenue and South Farrar Drive.

Parking: There will be limited spaces available near UICf or $9/day, according to the festival. The locations are the Paulina Street Parking Structure (915 S. Paulina Street) and Wood Street Parking Structure (1100 S. Wood Street).

Last-minute tickets

Is the lineup giving you FOMO? Limited 3-day, 2-day and single day tickets to the festival are still available here.

Weekend passes start at $299.98, 2-day passes start at $199.99 and standard single day tickets are available for $109.98.