The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Riot Fest Entertainment and Culture Music

As emo reigns elsewhere, Queens of the Stone Age rock Riot Fest

Nuanced sound made for one of the best-sounding sets of the weekend at Douglass Park.

By  Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE As emo reigns elsewhere, Queens of the Stone Age rock Riot Fest
Josh Homme performs with Queens of the Stone Age on Day Two of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Josh Homme performs with Queens of the Stone Age on Day Two of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Breaking the chain link connection Saturday night between Death Cab for Cutie and the subsequent Postal Service set at Riot Fest was the heavy rock hammer from Queens of the Stone Age.

With 11 electric saucers flying in a million different music directions on tracks like “No One Knows” and “Negative Space,” it was a welcome reprieve from the emo-indie onslaught that bookended the rest of the night on the main stages.

Some were wishing on a hope and prayer that Dave Grohl might have stuck around to join his former cohorts in the saucy desert rock band for a few numbers (the Foos frontman contributed to QOTSA’s breakthrough album, 2022’s “Songs for the Deaf” and has the Them Crooked Vultures supergroup with Queens’ Josh Homme), but it never came to fruition.

Related

Not that QOTSA needed any extra assistance. Homme along with guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, keyboardist Dean Fertita, bassist Michael Shuman and drummer Jon Theodore were a dynamic force whose nuanced noise structure came alive in one of the best-sounding sets of the weekend thus far. From the pretty piano intro rework of “Go With the Flow” to the punishing guitar slides on new track “Emotion Sickness” to the percussive “Little Sister” (“It’s got a lotta cowbell so watch your ass,” Homme warned), it felt like Queens brought their studio to Douglass Park.

And with the pragmatic pyramid-shaped light show, it became even more hypnotic. The set was not only a great promo machine for the band’s newest album, “In Times New Roman…,” but also a perfect reminder to dive back into its entire catalog. — Selena
Fragassi

Related

Riot Fest — Add to end of new stories

More Riot Fest 2023 coverage:

DAY 1

DAY 2


Next Up In Entertainment
Insane Clown Posse brings an early Halloween to Riot Fest
PHOTOS: Riot Fest 2023 Day 3 in Douglass Park
Dear Abby: I’m nervous that constant arguments with my sister will ruin vacation
Horoscope for Sunday, September 17, 2023
Jann Wenner ousted from Rock Hall of Fame board after comments on Black, women musicians
Anti-Riot Fest graffiti greets festival guests at Douglass Park
The Latest
Falcons place-kicker Younghoe Koo kicks the game-winning field goal against the Packers on Sunday.
NFL
Falcons beat Packers 25-24 on field goal in final minute
The Packers (1-1) squandered a 24-12 lead and three more touchdown passes from Jordan Love, who now has a half-dozen scoring throws in his first two games as Aaron Rodgers’ replacement.
By Paul Newberry | AP
 
Shaggy 2 Dope of the Insane Clown Posse, performs Saturday at Riot Fest in Douglass Park.
Riot Fest
Insane Clown Posse brings an early Halloween to Riot Fest
Duo treats the Douglass Park Juggalos to a suspenseful wait, menacing clowns and the usual geysers of Faygo.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Mount Carmel’s Jack Elliott (9) looks for an open receiver against St Rita.
High School Football
Four takes from Week 4 in high school football
Mount Carmel and Loyola domination, Marian Central’s star, Bears connections and more undefeated teams.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Justin Fields getting sacked by the Buccaneers.
Bears
Buccaneers 27, Bears 17: Nothing about Bears’ plan looks right as season sinks to 0-2
No part of this is as advertised, and the Bears look further away from being viable than GM Ryan Poles imagined.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears receiver DJ Moore looks on during Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay.
Bears
Another loss: Bears, QB Justin Fields fall 27-17 to Buccaneers
The Bears’ bad week got worse Sunday.
By Patrick Finley
 