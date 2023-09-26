The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Recipes Taste

Roasted sea bass will complement your garden’s cherry tomato harvest

You can make this recipe with any thick whitefish, such as sea bass, halibut or swordfish.

By  Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
   
SHARE Roasted sea bass will complement your garden’s cherry tomato harvest
Roasted sea bass with blistered tomatoes.

Roasted sea bass with blistered tomatoes is a quick and easy-to-make, one-skillet meal.

Lynda Balslev/TasteFood

Take advantage of the season’s last cherry tomatoes on the vine with this easy one-skillet stovetop dinner.

Begin by roasting the tomatoes until they begin to break down and release their juices. Once this happens, stir in fresh garlic, briny capers and herb sprigs to round out the flavors and mingle with the juices, creating a light and luscious sauce.

Then add whitefish fillets to the pan sauce, transfer to the oven, and let them roast in the pan juices. 

Make this recipe with any thick whitefish, such as sea bass, halibut or swordfish. Choose fillets that are center-cut and about 3/4 inch thick. The fish will roast quickly; cooking time may vary depending on the thickness of the fish. It’s cooked when it’s opaque though the center and easily flakes.

Dinner couldn’t be any simpler — or more delicious.

Roasted Sea Bass With Blistered Tomato and Caper Sauce

Yield: Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 1/2 pounds cherry tomatoes (left on the vine, optional)
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing on the fish
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 to 4 sprigs fresh thyme, oregano or marjoram
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 heaping tablespoons drained capers
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 4 center-cut whitefish fillets, such as sea bass or halibut, each about 6 ounces
  • Finely grated lemon zest

DIRECTIONS:

1. With a paring knife, make a small incision in the tomatoes. (This step will hasten their cooking process.)

2. Heat the oven to 375 degrees.

3. If using the stovetop, heat the oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Add the tomatoes and cook until they begin to break down and release their juices, 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. 

4. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, herb sprigs, garlic, capers and vinegar. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes to meld the flavors, stirring frequently.

5. Brush the fish with the oil and season with salt and black pepper. Nestle the fish in the pan between the tomatoes. Transfer the pan to the oven. Roast until the fish is just cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fish.

6. Garnish with lemon zest and fresh herbs. Serve immediately.

Lynda Balslev is an award-winning writer, cookbook author and recipe developer, and authors the blog TasteFood, More recipes can be found at chicago.suntimes.com/taste.

Next Up In Recipes
Tomato and garlic confit a delicious and highly versatile option for your end-of-season harvest
Menu planner: Call the friends over for sesame-crusted pork tenderloin with celery salad
How to achieve the perfect boiled chicken breast with these three simple steps
Bolognese ragu recipes that’ll transport you back to Italy, courtesy of Chicago chefs
End-of-summer paella is a delicious meal cooked on the grill or the stovetop
Menu Planner: Pecan berry green salad marvelously completes your meal
The Latest
Vivianna Lopez, left, and Valerie Gaytan appeared on the CNBC show “American Greed” in 2021.
El Chapo
Another ‘cartel wife’ gets 3.5 years for hiding millions in drug money tied to El Chapo’s Sinaloa cartel
The feds pointed out that the money was generated “through the sale of thousands of kilograms of drugs in the United States — drugs that harmed individuals and communities in countless ways.”
By Jon Seidel
 
Police_Tape_1.jpg
Crime
Girl, 16, critically hurt in South Lawndale shooting
The girl was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when she was shot in the head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Hedge fund colleagues Luke (Alden Ehrenreich) and Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) keep their relationship secret at work in “Fair Play.”
Movies and TV
‘Fair Play’ a searing, nicely sordid psychosexual thriller in the world of high finance
The toxic romance of two analysts at a hedge fund turns bitter when one gets promoted.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, September 26, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Britney Spears’ black Mercedes boasts a 268-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6 engine with a sleek black leather interior.
Celebrities
Own a piece of Britney Spears: Star’s ‘infamous’ black Mercedes for sale for $70,000
The Volo Museum in northwest suburban Chicago is selling the pop star’s car, which is “probably one of the most photographed and videotaped cars in the world,” said Brian Grams, director of the museum.
By Dorothy Hernandez
 