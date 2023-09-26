Menu planner: Add spice and zest to your meal plan with Southwestern turkey chili

Southwestern turkey chili

Makes 10 cups

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: about 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

1 pound dried black beans

10 cups water

1 tablespoon canola oil

1/2 red bell pepper, chopped

2 fresh jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped

2 ribs celery, thinly sliced

1 large yellow onion, chopped

1 medium red onion, chopped

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons fresh or dried oregano

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons ground coriander

1 tablespoon cumin

1 1/2 teaspoons coarse salt

3 (14-ounce) cans unsalted chicken broth

2 cups fresh or frozen (thawed) whole-kernel corn

2 cups diced smoked turkey

2 tablespoons mashed potato flakes (optional)

Reduced-fat sour cream, fresh cilantro and red onions for garnish, if desired

Soak beans in water overnight and cook according to package directions. Drain and set aside. Heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium. Cook peppers, celery, onion and garlic, stirring occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes or until softened. Add the vegetable mixture to the black beans along with the oregano, chili powder, coriander, cumin, salt, broth, corn and turkey. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered 45 minutes to an hour. For a thicker chili, add the optional dehydrated potatoes during the last 15 minutes of cooking. Garnish as desired and serve.

Per cup: 285 calories, 18 grams protein, 4 grams fat (13% calories from fat), 0.8 gram saturated fat, 44 grams carbohydrate, 22 milligrams cholesterol, 600 milligrams sodium, 7 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Huevos rancheros

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: less than 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 (6- or 7-inch) flour tortillas

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1 tablespoon canola oil

8 eggs

2/3 cup salsa

1/2 cup sliced pimento-stuffed green olives

1/4 cup ketchup

1/2 cup shredded Mexican-blend cheese

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Go meatless: Heat oven to 400 degrees. Coat both sides of tortillas with cooking spray. Sprinkle chili powder over both sides; place on a baking sheet. Bake 4 minutes; turn. Continue baking 4 more minutes or until golden and crisp. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium. Cook eggs as desired. Transfer tortillas to serving plates; top with eggs. Keep warm in turned-off oven. In same skillet, add salsa, olives and ketchup. Cook and stir on medium-high until very hot. Spoon sauce over eggs; top with cheese and cilantro.

Per serving: 359 calories, 18 grams protein, 19 grams fat (48% calories from fat), 6.2 grams saturated fat, 28 grams carbohydrate, 385 milligrams cholesterol, 1,177 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Pan-roasted cod

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 7 to 10 minutes; standing time: 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the cod:

4 (6- to 8-ounce) skinless cod fillets, 1 inch thick

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon canola oil

For the relish:

2 red grapefruit

1 small shallot, minced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

Additional salt, pepper and sugar to taste

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Pat cod dry with paper towels; sprinkle with salt and pepper, and sprinkle sugar lightly over one side of each fillet. Heat oil in 12-inch oven-safe, nonstick skillet on medium-high until just smoking. Lay fillets sugared side down in skillet; using spatula, lightly press fillets for 20 to 30 seconds to ensure even contact with skillet. Cook 1 to 2 minutes or until browned on first side. Using 2 spatulas, flip fillets; transfer skillet to oven. Roast 7 to 10 minutes or until fish flakes apart when gently prodded with paring knife and internal temperature is 135 degrees. Transfer cod to platter.

Serve with grapefruit-basil relish: Cut peel and pith from grapefruit. Cut each grapefruit into 8 wedges; slice crosswise into 1/2-inch pieces. Place grapefruit in strainer set over bowl; let drain 15 minutes. Reserve 1 tablespoon juice. Combine reserved juice, shallot, basil, lemon juice and olive oil. Stir in grapefruit and let stand 15 minutes. Season with salt, pepper and sugar to taste. Relish can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. (Adapted from “Foolproof Fish,” American’s Test Kitchen.)

Per serving (cod only): 173 calories, 30 grams protein, 5 grams fat (25% calories from fat), 0.5 gram saturated fat, no carbohydrate, 73 milligrams cholesterol, 332 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Per serving (grapefruit basil relish): 64 calories, 1 gram protein, 2 grams fat (30% calories from fat), 0.3 gram saturated fat, 11 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 1 milligram sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Smoked turkey breast and spinach feta rice

In a large, microwave-safe dish, combine 1 medium chopped onion, 1 (8-ounce) package sliced fresh mushrooms and 2 cloves minced garlic. Microwave 7 minutes on high (100% power) or until onion is softened; drain. Combine mushroom mixture, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, 1 1/2 teaspoons fresh oregano (or 1/2 teaspoon dried), 1 (5-ounce) package baby spinach leaves (shredded), 4 ounces crumbled feta cheese and freshly ground pepper to taste with 3 cups hot cooked brown rice. Microwave 1 to 2 minutes on high until spinach is wilted; toss to mix and serve. Add a red-tipped lettuce salad and dinner rolls.

Italian sauce over spinach spaghetti

For the kids: Cook 12 ounces spinach spaghetti as directed. In a large, nonstick skillet, cook 1 medium chopped onion in 2 teaspoons olive oil for 5 minutes or until softened. Add 1 (28-ounce) can Italian-style stewed tomatoes (with liquid) and 3 tablespoons fresh basil (or 1 tablespoon dried). Mix well and cook uncovered until the liquid is reduced by one-third, stirring occasionally. Spoon sauce over spaghetti and serve. Add carrot sticks and garlic bread.