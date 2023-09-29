Bullet smashes through Englewood home, seriously injures 10-year-old girl

A 10-year-old girl was seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Englewood on the South Side.

The girl was standing inside the bedroom of a home in the 6400 block of South Racine Avenue when shots were fired from outside about 11 p.m. one hit her in the left thigh, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.