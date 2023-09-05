Woman hospitalized in critical condition following rescue from lake at Montrose Harbor

A woman has been hospitalized in critical condition after she was rescued from the water at Montrose Harbor early Tuesday morning.

Witnesses told officers the woman dove into the water near the south end of Montrose Harbor and did not resurface, Chicago police said.

The CPD Marine Unit responded to the 400 block of West Montrose Drive about 2:15 a.m. and pulled the woman, 46, from the water, police said.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Late Monday, a 27-year-old man was swimming with a group of people in about 10:20 p.m. in the 5000 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when he didn’t resurface, according to Chicago police.

Friday morning, two bodies were recovered from North Side beaches.

The “partially decomposed” remains of a male were located at Montrose Beach in the 4400 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.

About three-and-a-half miles north, another unidentified person was “washed up” on the Lake Michigan shoreline at Columbia Beach, in the 1000 block of West Columbia Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood, according to police.