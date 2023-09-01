The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 1, 2023
2 bodies recovered at North Side beaches, police say

The remains of two unidentified people were found at Montrose Beach in Uptown and Columbia Beach in Rogers Park, police said.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
police lights

Two bodies were found at North Side beaches early Friday, police said.

Adobe Stock Photo

Two bodies have washed up on the shores of Lake Michigan on the city’s North Side Friday morning.

Most recently, “partially decomposed” remains of a male were located at 7:40 a.m. at Montrose Beach in the 4400 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Uptown, police said.

Earlier this morning about 3.5 miles north, another unidentified person was “washed up” on Columbia Beach in the 1000 block of West Columbia Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood, according to police.

Detectives are investigating.

Check back for details. 

