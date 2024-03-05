The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 4, 2024
First over-the-counter birth control pill in US begins shipping to stores


Manufacturer Perrigo said Monday that it has begun shipping the medication, Opill, to major retailers and pharmacies. A one-month supply will cost about $20.

By  Associated Press
   
WASHINGTON — The first over-the-counter birth control pill will be available in U.S. stores later this month, allowing American women and teens to purchase contraceptive medication as easily as they buy aspirin.

Manufacturer Perrigo said Monday that it has begun shipping the medication, Opill, to major retailers and pharmacies. A one-month supply will cost about $20 and a three-month supply will cost around $50, according to the company's suggested retail price. It will also be sold online.

The launch has been closely watched since last July, when the Food and Drug Administration said once-a-day Opill could be sold without a prescription. Ireland-based Perrigo noted there will be no age restrictions on sales, similar to other over-the-counter medications.

Opill is an older class of contraceptive, sometimes called minipills, that contain a single synthetic hormone, progestin, and generally carry fewer side effects than more popular combination estrogen and progestin pills.

The launch gives U.S. women another birth control option amid the legal and political battles over reproductive health, including the reversal of Roe v Wade, which has upended abortion access across the U.S. Opill’s approval is unrelated to the ongoing court battles over the abortion pill mifepristone. And anti-abortion groups have generally emphasized that they do not oppose contraceptives to prevent pregnancies.

Birth control pills are available without a prescription across much of South America, Asia and Africa.

The drug’s approval came despite some concerns by FDA scientists about the company’s results, including whether women with certain medical conditions would understand that they shouldn’t take the drug.

Dr. Verda Hicks, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, in a statement, said studies have shown that patients, including adolescents, can effectively screen themselves to use the pills.

Chicago just misses a record-high temperature as it celebrates its 187th birthday
CTA driver, passenger rescue 14 residents from burning South Shore homes
Man wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
CPS parents rally in the Loop seeking improved special education programs
$56K for a wedding? It’s the average cost in Chicago but not for these creative couples
White Sox, Bears discussing ‘financing partnership’ for two stadiums, developer says
CTA bus driver helps rescue people from house on fire.
Transportation
CTA driver, passenger rescue 14 residents from burning South Shore homes
Driver Anastasios Adamopoulos and a passenger hopped off his bus about 2 a.m. Monday and woke residents in two homes that were on fire. “The flames were reaching for the heavens.”
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Ryan Bates (71) played all 17 games for the Bills last season, including four starts.
Bears
Bears trade 2024 5th-round draft pick for Bills OL Ryan Bates
GM Ryan Poles originally tried to acquire Bates as an unrestricted free agent two years ago, but the Bills matched the Bears’ offer sheet.
By Jason Lieser
 
Screen Shot 2024-03-04 at 7.04.59 PM.png
White Sox
White Sox’ Michael Soroka pleased with first outing of spring
Michael Soroka threw two innings of one-run ball Monday against the Diamondbacks.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
CPD-01.JPG
Crime
Man wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, an 18-year-old man was in a car in the 5100 block of South Wolcott Avenue when he was shot in the face, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Amy Nussbaum leads a chant as parents and students protest outside CPS Headquarters at 42 W Madison to raise awareness about issues disability face in schools, Monday, March 4, 2024. I Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Education
CPS parents rally in the Loop seeking improved special education programs
Parents of children with disabilities say CPS continues to discriminate against students with special needs. They want special ed programs in all neighborhood schools, translators for non-English-speaking students with disabilities and accessibility upgrades to buildings.
By David Struett
 