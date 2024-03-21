Horoscope for Thursday, March 21, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 11:15 p.m. PDT. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you have an urge to improve your body or your health through exercise or through better eating habits. Basically, you want to be the best that you can be. Meanwhile, you might feel alone or cut off from others . Don't worry; this is temporary.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might make a personal To Do list of self-improvement ideas, and how you can improve your life in general, especially through the things that you own. (You have a practical side.) Meanwhile, an older friend or member of a group might be critical of you. Don't worry.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you will wield influence and power in groups or with friends to make improvements, especially if you're involved in an organization. You want better results. You want to make a difference. This is why you might re-define some goals. Stand up for your beliefs even if others don't support you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You'll be effective introducing changes or getting something done, because people will respect what you say. Others see you as powerful. Meanwhile, you want to make improvements or introduce reforms. Good luck dealing with rules, regulations and traditions that stand in the way.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You want to explore other disciplines, belief systems and cultures because you want to make improvements in your own world or your own society. Meanwhile, you might be disappointed in your share of something or the paltry contribution you get from someone else. ("Really?")

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might have ideas about how to improve your savings or reduce your debt or solidify a financial arrangement with someone else. Whatever ideas you're considering will probably be an improvement. Meanwhile, accept difficulties dealing with a friend or partner today. It's temporary.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Partnerships are important to you, and today you might see ways to make improvements to these relationships. You might also attract someone who is very powerful to you. Meanwhile, don't worry if relations with coworkers are strained. It's a temporary situation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a great day to see ways to introduce better ways of doing your job for yourself and others. Likewise, you might see ways to improve your health. Why not be open to these ideas? Admittedly, relations with kids and romantic partners are disappointing today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Parents might see ways to improve how they educate or deal with their children. You might also see ways to improve what you do in the entertainment world, or sports because you can see better ways of doing things. Don't worry about estranged relations with family today. It's temporary.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Look for ways to make improvements where you live today. This includes home repairs. Ironically, you might also see ways to improve relations with family members, especially a parent. Admittedly, dealings with relatives and neighbors are strained. Don't worry about this.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will be powerful and persuasive dealing with others today, which is why you can persuade anyone about anything. Obviously, that makes this a strong day for those in sales, marketing, teaching, acting and writing. Nevertheless, you might feel a financial squeeze play today. Oh well.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might see new uses for something that you own because you're in a resourceful frame of mind today. (Can that empty olive oil container become a lamp?) You might also see new ways to earn money? Don't worry if you feel cut off or lonely when dealing with others. It's a temporary dark cloud on your horizon.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Timothy Dalton (1946) shares your birthday. You are honest, forthright and independent. Your views and feelings are obvious to others because you have a powerful direct quality. This year is full of exciting changes and increase personal freedom. Look for new opportunities. Expect to travel. Trust your intuition and act fast.

