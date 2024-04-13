Chicago outdoors: Sandhills in snowy Nebraska, Morel of the Week begins and a monarch

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Jeff Getz photographed sandhill cranes around the Platte River in central Nebraska (one of my dream trips to come), though he arrived during a blizzard that shut down the Interstate. "The weather cleared and I had a fantastic day and evening searching the surrounding cornfields and prairies waiting for the cranes to return to the river at sundown," he emailed. "What an incredible sight and sound!"

MOREL OF THE WEEK

Kyle Danhausen’s first finds of the year of morel mushrooms in Kankakee County. Provided

Kyle Danhausen started MOTW for this year, texting Monday, "First successful Kankakee County foraging."

DALE'S MAILBAG

"Just spotted a [monarch butterfly] in my yard. So stunned I couldn't snap a pic before it flitted off." Paul Saltzman

A: Mark down another sign.

WILD TIMES

FISHING COMMITTEE

Thursday, April 18: Chicago Fishing Advisory Committee, open to public, 31st Street Harbor, 10 a.m.

FILM FESTIVAL

Wednesday, April 17, to April 23: One Earth Film Festival, varied sites, oneearthfilmfest.org/films-by-date

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, April 16: Nate Bergman on fishing smaller local waters for largemouth bass, Arlington Anglers, Poplar Creek Banquets, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m., arlingtonanglers.com

Wednesday, April 17: Lake of the Woods guide Forrest Huset, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies, Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m., Facebook

Wednesday, April 17: Jim "The Crappie Professor" Kopjo, "Crappie in our Local Fisheries," South Side Muskie Hawks, The Sock Bar and Grill, Hickory Hills, Chicago, 7 p.m., southsidemuskiehawks.org

Thursday, April 18: U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary's Flotilla 35-11, "Boat Safety and Safety Checklist," Fish Tales Fishing Club, (emergency temporary site) Village Sportsmen't Club, Alsip, 7 p.m., fishtalesfishingclub.com

SAFARI CLUB INTERNATIONAL

Next Saturday, April 20: SCI Illinois and Chicago chapter's banquet, Medinah Banquets, Addison, sci-illinois.com/annual-fundraiser/

HUNTER SAFETY

April 27-28: Diamond, (815) 907-7345

Full state listing at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Next Saturday, April 20: Boat America, Waukegan, Dave Colen, education@waukeganaux.com

April 21: Weekend Navigator, Chicago, Don Goff, dgoff6547@gmail.com

April 22: Boat America, Northfield, Dan O'Connell, cgaux.doc@gmail.com

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Today, April 13, to Thursday, April 18: Second season, south zone

Monday, April 15, to Friday, April 19: First season, north zone

Friday, April 19, to April 24: Third season, south zone

Next Saturday, April 20, to April 25: Second season, north zone

BIG BASS TOURNAMENT

April 27:Wauconda Lions Club 5th Annual Big Bass Tournament, Bangs Lake, Wauconda, prizes $400, $200 and $200, 7 a.m.-noon, $50 for first 30 entries, then $60 until limit of 100 entries, register at wlcfishing.deco-apparel.com/

