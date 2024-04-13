Chicago outdoors: Sandhills in snowy Nebraska, Morel of the Week begins and a monarch
Sandhill cranes on a visit to the Platte River area of Nebraska, the first Morel of the Week this year and an early sighting of a monarch butterfly are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
WILD OF THE WEEK
Jeff Getz photographed sandhill cranes around the Platte River in central Nebraska (one of my dream trips to come), though he arrived during a blizzard that shut down the Interstate. "The weather cleared and I had a fantastic day and evening searching the surrounding cornfields and prairies waiting for the cranes to return to the river at sundown," he emailed. "What an incredible sight and sound!"
WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside). or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).
MOREL OF THE WEEK
Kyle Danhausen started MOTW for this year, texting Monday, "First successful Kankakee County foraging."
MOTW, the celebration of morel mushrooms around Chicago outdoors, runs as apt in the outdoors section of the Sun-Times. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside). or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).
DALE'S MAILBAG
"Just spotted a [monarch butterfly] in my yard. So stunned I couldn't snap a pic before it flitted off." Paul Saltzman
A: Mark down another sign.
WILD TIMES
FISHING COMMITTEE
Thursday, April 18: Chicago Fishing Advisory Committee, open to public, 31st Street Harbor, 10 a.m.
FILM FESTIVAL
Wednesday, April 17, to April 23: One Earth Film Festival, varied sites, oneearthfilmfest.org/films-by-date
FISH GATHERINGS
Tuesday, April 16: Nate Bergman on fishing smaller local waters for largemouth bass, Arlington Anglers, Poplar Creek Banquets, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m., arlingtonanglers.com
Wednesday, April 17: Lake of the Woods guide Forrest Huset, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies, Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m., Facebook
Wednesday, April 17: Jim "The Crappie Professor" Kopjo, "Crappie in our Local Fisheries," South Side Muskie Hawks, The Sock Bar and Grill, Hickory Hills, Chicago, 7 p.m., southsidemuskiehawks.org
Thursday, April 18: U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary's Flotilla 35-11, "Boat Safety and Safety Checklist," Fish Tales Fishing Club, (emergency temporary site) Village Sportsmen't Club, Alsip, 7 p.m., fishtalesfishingclub.com
SAFARI CLUB INTERNATIONAL
Next Saturday, April 20: SCI Illinois and Chicago chapter's banquet, Medinah Banquets, Addison, sci-illinois.com/annual-fundraiser/
HUNTER SAFETY
April 27-28: Diamond, (815) 907-7345
Full state listing at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
Next Saturday, April 20: Boat America, Waukegan, Dave Colen, education@waukeganaux.com
April 21: Weekend Navigator, Chicago, Don Goff, dgoff6547@gmail.com
April 22: Boat America, Northfield, Dan O'Connell, cgaux.doc@gmail.com
ILLINOIS SEASONS
Today, April 13, to Thursday, April 18: Second season, south zone
Monday, April 15, to Friday, April 19: First season, north zone
Friday, April 19, to April 24: Third season, south zone
Next Saturday, April 20, to April 25: Second season, north zone
BIG BASS TOURNAMENT
April 27:Wauconda Lions Club 5th Annual Big Bass Tournament, Bangs Lake, Wauconda, prizes $400, $200 and $200, 7 a.m.-noon, $50 for first 30 entries, then $60 until limit of 100 entries, register at wlcfishing.deco-apparel.com/