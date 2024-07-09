The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
White Sox' Lenyn Sosa to get look-see at second base

“This kid can swing the bat and he’s interesting at second base and we’re going to give him an opportunity,” Grifol said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
J.T. Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies steals second base ahead of the tag from second baseman Lenyn Sosa of the White Sox during the third inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on April 21, 2024 in Philadelphia. (Getty Images)

Lenyn Sosa has been a productive hitter while manning third base the last five weeks, but Sosa was slated to play second base Tuesday in the White Sox’ rained out game against the Twins. The Sox want to see him in the middle of the diamond, too.

As an everyday player since May 31, Sosa is batting .287/.320/.434 with four homers and a .755 OPS. Sosa’s eight-game hitting streak ended in the Sox’ 8-6 loss to the Twins in 11 innings Monday. In his last nine games, he’s batting .385/.400/.615 with two homers.

“This kid can swing the bat and he’s interesting at second base and we’re going to give him an opportunity to do so,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “If he can play second base, there’s a possibility of him being an offensive second baseman over there because he’s shown the ability to swing the bat. Now, a long way to go here. He’s got to continue to swing the bat, play the game the right way, be consistent, dependable. But right now he’s looking pretty promising on the offensive side.”

Sosa played five games at second base in April and once in Miami last weekend.

“He’s starting to look the part,” Grifol said. “So take a look.”

Shortstop Paul DeJong was in the lineup at third base, where he has experience, and it doesn’t hurt to showcase versatility while he’s offered up in trade talks. Nicky Lopez was slated to play shortstop.

“Everybody that we’ve put today in a different position has got experience and has been practicing for this moment,” Grifol said. “I didn’t just wake up this morning and say, hey you’re playing third base and we haven’t talked about it or practiced it. I’ve been building this thing up for quite some time now and today’s the day to do it. We have to evaluate what we have on this current roster and see where we go.”

Sox, Twins rained out

The Sox and Twins were rained out Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field and will make up the game as part of a straight doubleheader Wednesday starting at 1:10 p.m. Erick Fedde, the Sox’ scheduled starter Tuesday, will start Game 1. Drew Thorpe is the starter for Game 2.

The second game will begin approximately 30-45 minutes following the conclusion of the opener. Parking lots will open at 11:10 a.m. and gates at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Tickets, parking and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes to Wednesday’s originally scheduled 1:10 p.m. game can be used for both games of the doubleheader.

Moncada playing in Arizona

Third baseman Yoan Moncada (adductor strain), whose injury created extended playing time for Sosa, began his rehab assignment with the Arizona Complex League Tuesday. He could be ready to return by the end of the month, perhaps sooner.

“He’s running really well,” Grifol said. “We want to push this thing. He’s going to start DHing, we want to push him hopefully to get back after the All-Star break or shortly after.”

This and that

Mike Clevinger started at Charlotte, his first game action since landing on the injured list with elbow and neck problems.

*Right-hander Korey Knebel (shoulder) was activated at Charlotte.

