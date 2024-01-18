The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Man accused of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend weeks after breaking into her home, threatening to kill her

Louie Foster, 32, was charged with murder after he allegedly fatally shot his ex-girlfriend, police said.

By  Sophie Sherry and Matthew Hendrickson
 Updated  
SHARE Man accused of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend weeks after breaking into her home, threatening to kill her
A Chicago police patch on an officer’s sleeve.

Sun-Times file photo

A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend just weeks after she went to police to report him breaking into her home and threatening to kill her. 

Louie Foster, 32, was charged with fatally shooting China L. Mitchell, 33, Monday afternoon inside an EZ-Pawn at 4824 S. Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago police. 

Foster was charged with first-degree murder and being an armed habitual criminal, police said. Foster was also wanted on a probation warrant in a separate case.

Foster was hospitalized for a mental health evaluation and couldn’t be brought to court for a hearing, a Chicago police office testified in court Thursday morning.

Judge William Fahy ordered Foster detained on both matters until he could appear in court. His next hearing was set for Jan. 22.

Officers were called to the scene for a domestic disturbance about 3:30 p.m. and upon arrival heard gunshots coming from the store’s bathroom, according to a police report. 

Foster allegedly attempted to flee the scene, dropping a handgun outside the store, according to a police report. He was taken into custody shortly after and allegedly made several suicidal statements at the scene, the report said. 

Mitchell was found on the floor of the bathroom with gunshot wounds to the head and body, according to police. She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

Mitchell had previously been granted an order of protection against Foster, which expired in April, according to police sources. The order also protected Mitchell’s three children, one of which she shared with Foster. 

On Dec. 25., Foster broke into Mitchell’s home while she was sleeping and when asked to leave told her; “I am going to kill you,” according to an incident report. 

She went to the 6th District police station and reported the incident to officers who provided her with information on how to obtain a new order of protection or file charges for Foster’s arrest, according to their report. There is no indication charges or an additional order were sought. 

Foster, of the 4900 block of South Paulina Street, has an extensive felony background which includes multiple domestic violence-related charges. 

On Dec. 15, a judge issued a warrant for his arrest for violating the terms of his probation for an aggravated DUI case. 

Mary Norkol contributed to this report.

Next Up In Crime
2 carjacking suspects charged with several felonies in 3 Gold Coast attacks
Eisenhower Expressway shooting leaves man, 25, dead on Near West Side
Man, 77, killed in Englewood blaze
Heather Mack gets 26 years for murder of mom in Bali after stark testimony from family
Video shows man being fatally struck by semi as he flees Chicago cops on West Side
Six reputed gang members found guilty in Gold Coast slaying of rapper FBG Duck: ‘O Block ... is done’
The Latest
A judge’s gavel
Chicago
2 carjacking suspects charged with several felonies in 3 Gold Coast attacks
The Tuesday attacks happened within 20 minutes, and one occurred on the block where Gov. J.B. Pritzker lives.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
$5 million settlement proposed in case of man who died days after he was denied medical care and left for dead
Whitfield Marshall was mistakenly reported as “dead on arrival” by two EMTs. Hours later, his grandson found him alive in the West Side apartment. Marshall then suffered a heart attack on the way to Stroger Hospital. Three days later, Marshall’s family decided to take him off life support.
By Fran Spielman
 
New Blackhawks defenseman Jaycob Megna has added stability this month.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Jaycob Megna reconnecting with Chicago roots after rescue from hockey purgatory
The veteran defenseman, whom the Hawks claimed off waivers from the Kraken on Jan. 3, has provided stability to the defense while “getting a chance to live a dream that I didn’t know I’d ever have a chance to do.”
By Ben Pope
 
USC quarterbacks coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Bears
The Bears’ latest coordinator candidate could offer a clue to their QB plans
Kliff Kingsbury would be a departure from the candidates the Bears have previously shown interest in — most have been offshoots of the Mike Shanahan favored by the 49ers, Packers and Rams, among others.
By Patrick Finley
 
A group of teenaged boys skate around and practice their hockey skills on North Pond near the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum as temperatures were just above 0 degrees.
Lincoln Park
Pond hockey breaks the ice — and builds community in Lincoln Park
The casual pickup games, also known as pond hockey, aren’t regulated by city ordinance in Chicago, and some residents have been supportive of the group playing.
By Mohammad Samra
 