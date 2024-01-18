Man accused of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend weeks after breaking into her home, threatening to kill her

A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend just weeks after she went to police to report him breaking into her home and threatening to kill her.

Louie Foster, 32, was charged with fatally shooting China L. Mitchell, 33, Monday afternoon inside an EZ-Pawn at 4824 S. Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Foster was charged with first-degree murder and being an armed habitual criminal, police said. Foster was also wanted on a probation warrant in a separate case.

Foster was hospitalized for a mental health evaluation and couldn’t be brought to court for a hearing, a Chicago police office testified in court Thursday morning.

Judge William Fahy ordered Foster detained on both matters until he could appear in court. His next hearing was set for Jan. 22.

Officers were called to the scene for a domestic disturbance about 3:30 p.m. and upon arrival heard gunshots coming from the store’s bathroom, according to a police report.

Foster allegedly attempted to flee the scene, dropping a handgun outside the store, according to a police report. He was taken into custody shortly after and allegedly made several suicidal statements at the scene, the report said.

Mitchell was found on the floor of the bathroom with gunshot wounds to the head and body, according to police. She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Mitchell had previously been granted an order of protection against Foster, which expired in April, according to police sources. The order also protected Mitchell’s three children, one of which she shared with Foster.

On Dec. 25., Foster broke into Mitchell’s home while she was sleeping and when asked to leave told her; “I am going to kill you,” according to an incident report.

She went to the 6th District police station and reported the incident to officers who provided her with information on how to obtain a new order of protection or file charges for Foster’s arrest, according to their report. There is no indication charges or an additional order were sought.

Foster, of the 4900 block of South Paulina Street, has an extensive felony background which includes multiple domestic violence-related charges.

On Dec. 15, a judge issued a warrant for his arrest for violating the terms of his probation for an aggravated DUI case.

Mary Norkol contributed to this report.