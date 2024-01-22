The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 22, 2024
Immigration News Politics

Pritzker joins Democratic governors asking Biden, Congress for migrant aid and to fix ‘outdated’ immigration system

The letter penned by Democratic governors said political machinations are delaying much-needed help for their states and cities — and they urged the passage of President Joe Biden’s $110 billion request for wartime aid and border security.

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
SHARE Pritzker joins Democratic governors asking Biden, Congress for migrant aid and to fix ‘outdated’ immigration system
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at a conference at the Salesforce Tower at 333 W. Wolf Point Plaza earlier this month.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at a conference at the Salesforce Tower at 333 W. Wolf Point Plaza earlier this month. Pritzker joined eight other Democratic governors in asking Congress and the Biden administration to finalize a border security agreement and release funds to cities taking in asylum-seekers.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times (file)

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday joined the Democratic governors of eight other states in asking President Joe Biden and Congress to “quickly negotiate” a border security agreement that includes funding for states and cities that are receiving thousands of migrants.

“As Governors representing over 100 million Americans, we write to call on Washington to work together to solve what has become a humanitarian crisis,” the letter, led by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, reads.

“The sustained arrival of individuals seeking asylum and requiring shelter and assistance, due to lack of Congressional action on infrastructure and policies, can only be addressed with federal organizational support and funding to meet the public safety and humanitarian needs of our local communities.”

The letter is signed by Hochul, Pritzker, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul presents her 2025 executive state budget at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y., last week.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul presents her 2025 executive state budget at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y., last week.

Associated Press

Congress sent Biden a short-term funding bill last week that funds federal agencies until early March. The measure came as negotiations continue on another spending package that would provide funds for Ukraine and Israel and help secure the U.S.-Mexico border. Biden is seeking a $110 billion package.

The letter penned by Democratic governors said political machinations are delaying much-needed help in their states and cities — and they urged the passage of Biden’s supplemental request, which they called a “minimum level of funding.”

“While political motivations continue to delay the negotiations, our economy, states and localities are bearing the brunt of the shortcomings of the existing immigration system,” the letter reads.

“Therefore, as you return to Washington to resume work on critical federal funding measures, we strongly urge Congress and the Administration to quickly negotiate an agreement on a border security legislative package that includes federal coordination and decompression at the southern and northern borders; federal funding for both border and interior states and cities receiving new arrivals; and a serious commitment to modernizing our immigration system in the United States.”

In asking for help, the governors also wrote that “it is clear our national immigration system is outdated and unprepared to respond to this unprecedented global migration.”

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s $16.7 billion 2024 budget included only $150 million for a migrant crisis now costing the city $40 million a month. The mayor said he budgeted the $150 million to keep political heat on the state and federal governments to do more to help Chicago with a crisis that he asserted no major city is equipped to handle.

And Pritzker last year announced an additional $160 million in state funding to help manage the crisis, with $30 million of that going toward the city’s intake center.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks about achieving economic goals during a news conference on Jan. 10.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks about achieving economic goals during a news conference on Jan. 10.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times (file)

Since August 2022, Illinois has provided or committed more than $638 million to address the migrant crisis, including $115 million in direct funding to the city. The additional $160 million went toward supporting the city’s migrant crisis but was not given directly to the city.

About 35,000 migrants have arrived in the city since August 2022. Around 14,300 are in 28 city shelters.

Related
Related

Earlier this month, Pritzker sent Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a sweeping letter urging him to halt busing migrants to Chicago during the dangerous winter storm gripping the Midwest and to show “mercy for the thousands of people who are powerless to speak for themselves.”

Abbott’s office rejected the plea, saying it would continue to send migrants until Biden secures the border.

Next Up In Immigration
Proposal would require City Council approval to spend any federal relief funds over $1 million
Cómo algunos migrantes de Chicago están trabajando sin permisos de trabajo
What New York’s migrant shelter limits could mean for Chicago: ‘Expect utter chaos’
How Chicago migrants, lacking work permits, are finding work so their families can get by
Compañía de autobuses de Texas demanda a Ciudad de Chicago por restricciones en nueva ordenanza
EDITORIAL: Chicago no puede dejar repetir el desastre del refugio de migrantes de Pilsen
The Latest
Washington Commanders v Indianapolis Colts
Columnists
Colts owner Jim Irsay shows nobody is insulated from opioid crisis
The possibility of him having had an overdose puts him in a pool with many other Americans as we suffer through a crisis of epic proportions.
By Rick Telander
 
A Peoples Gas crew installing a new 12-inch main in Albany Park. Gas has been cheap in the United States for more than a decade, a result of the vast supply producers unlocked through fracking in shale formations. Low gas prices have contributed to low electricity prices. But gas prices have soared in the past month because of disruptions to gas infrastructure from Hurricane Ida and a hot summer that boosted gas demand and economic growth, as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.
Environment
Johnson targets end to natural gas in new homes, buildings
The climate change action is being opposed by the powerful union Operating Engineers Local 150 and some alderpersons.
By Brett Chase and Sophie Sherry
 
Lukas Reichel was a healthy scratch for the Blackhawks on Monday.
Blackhawks
Lukas Reichel scratched again as Blackhawks grasp at straws in quest to jumpstart his season
Reichel sat out Monday for the second time this season, during which he has tallied only nine points in 45 games. When a problem is more psychological than physical or technical — as this one seems to be — it’s more difficult to remedy.
By Ben Pope
 
A memorial grew Monday outside a home in the 7400 block of 173rd Place in Tinley Park, where four women were killed in a domestic-related shooting Sunday.
Crime
Tinley Park memorial grows, charges loom in slayings of mother, three daughters in domestic shooting
Tinley Park Police Chief Tom Tilton, speaking to reporters late Monday morning, said he would not share any details about the case until charges are filed.
By David Struett
 
Mary Brooks, 66, waters her plants in her home in the motel-style apartments at 14437-45 S. Halsted St. in Harvey, Jan. 19, 2024. The building, where Brooks has lived for nearly four years, was deemed unsafe and city officials ordered an evacuation by Dec. 29. About a week after the deadline, a crew started boarding up units while tenants like Brooks were still living there. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Housing & development
Since video went viral of Harvey apartments boarded up — with people inside — tenants struggle to move
A handful of residents remain at a Harvey apartment complex that was at the center of a recent controversy when the city and owners attempted to shut down the buildings while people remained in the units.
By Elvia Malagón
 