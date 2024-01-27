Horoscope for Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024

Moon Alert

Wait until 1:30 p.m. Chicago time to shop or make important decisions. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a great day to make things happen! Get out and enjoy yourself because you’ll be convincing when talking to parents, bosses and people in authority. You will impress them with your practical ideas. In turn, someone might have advice for you?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a great day to travel or make travel plans. Because you look strong in the eyes of others, you can explore opportunities in publishing and the media, or something to do with medicine and the law. Very likely, someone older or more experienced will help you. (You might also be attracted to them.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a positive day! Use this energy to socialize or get work done, especially tidying up loose ends regarding shared property, taxes, debt, insurance issues and inheritances. This is the time for you to benefit from the wealth and resources of others or get money from the government or other sources.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A social day! You will attract people you are keen to talk and share their ideas. In fact, you might learn something from someone who is older or more experienced. Enjoy time spent with those who are close to you, as well as members of the general public.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an upbeat day! Use this energy to get things done because you will be productive. Choose the tasks you want to tackle, and once they’re finished, you can celebrate a job well done! Everyone deserves a reward.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a wonderful day to socialize. Later in the day, when the moon moves into your sign, you will feel energetic and lively! Sports events, social outings, playful activities with kids will appeal. This is also a romantic, flirtatious day. Enjoy good times!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are the most social sign in the zodiac, and today is your chance to get out and enjoy the company of others. Accept invitations to party or meet others for lunch, coffee or a drink. You will also enjoy entertaining at home and inviting others to drop by for good food, drink and some laughs.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the perfect day for a short trip. If you can’t take a short trip, tour your own neighborhood talking to neighbors, relatives and friends because you will enjoy learning something new today. However, some of you will have increased responsibilities with children.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a fast-paced day. People are friendly and the energy is upbeat. Because you will be inclined to shop today, please be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert. Meanwhile, why not write down your moneymaking ideas because they might be worthwhile for future consideration.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You are enthusiastic and energetic, which is why you’re keen to express your views to others. And you will do so because Mercury is lined up with fiery Mars in your sign! Meanwhile, look for ways to improve your immediate surroundings, especially in practical ways.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a fun-loving, vibrant day for you because the sun is in your sign. However, a handful of planets are “hiding” in your chart, which means you will welcome moments of privacy and solitude in beautiful surroundings. (With snacks, of course.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a great day to enjoy the company of others, especially younger people and creative, talented types. You might be involved more than usual with groups and clubs because everyone is energetic and friendly!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Rosamund Pike (1979) shares your birthday. You push yourself because you want to prove yourself to others. You have a fine, discriminating mind plus verbal skills, which help you to motivate others. This is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to take inventory and do some housecleaning.

