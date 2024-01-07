The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 7, 2024
Chicagoland can expected more snow Monday night

The National Weather Service expects snow to arrive late Monday and continue through the Tuesday morning commute. One to 3 inches of snow is expected.

By  Violet Miller
   
Matthew Dolkart and his wife Hillary Catrow walk their dogs Phoebe and Rhubie along the lakefront near Montrose Beach, after snow showers bring nearly an inch of snow to the Chicagoland area, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago can expect another light round of snow late Monday and overnight into Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Gino Izzi, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said the storm will come in as a “one-two punch,” with the first part affecting the city. He said a “good dumping” — or 1 to 3 inches — of snow is expected to start Monday night about 11 p.m. and continue through rush hour Tuesday morning, when it is expected to turn into rain.

However, if the storm tracks a little further east, he said it could bring extra snow currently set for the northern and northwest suburbs to the city. The south suburbs are on track to accumulate the most snow in this round.

With temperatures staying just above freezing across most of the city, Izzi said black ice won’t pose much of an issue on roadways, though the storms may make for a “challenging commute” Tuesday.

“If you’ve got to commute Tuesday morning, leave some extra time to get there,” Izzi told the Sun-Times on Sunday.

A chance of snow is possible through Thursday, when temperatures are expected to dip to 20 in the evening.

The area was blanketed with nearly 2 inches of snow over the weekend, and weather service officials recommend people be more vigilant behind the wheel.

A winter storm warning was also in effect for portions of central and western Illinois starting Monday evening, with 5 to 9 inches of snow expected through Tuesday night accompanied by 40 mph wind gusts.

A winter storm watch was announced for northwestern Illinois — including Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties — which is expected to get snow starting Monday night into Tuesday night, with about 6 inches total expected.

A storm watch is issued when there’s a good chance a weather event could happen; warnings are issued for weather events that are imminent.

