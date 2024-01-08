The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 8, 2024
Editorials Commentary Health

With COVID-19 cases rising in Chicago, there’s no expiration date on the importance of masking up

Don’t let masking up slip away altogether, with the number of COVID-19, flu and RSV cases on the rise.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE With COVID-19 cases rising in Chicago, there’s no expiration date on the importance of masking up
The lions wear face masks outside the The Art Institute of Chicago during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the Art Institute of Chicago lions wears a face mask during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times files

The political drama and the hysterics surrounding mask mandates during the height of the pandemic still linger, like the deadly virus that led to the necessity to don face coverings.

Last week, less than 24 hours after city employees in St. Louis were told they’d be required to wear masks indoors, officials stepped back and said the protective gear would no longer be compulsory — but strongly recommended. Credit Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who was ready to “step in and oppose new mask mandates,” according to Newsweek.

Unfortunately, there will never be a shortage of “unmasked” crusaders championed by the many Americans who would rather get others sick than take a simple measure to keep them safe.

No one wants to relive 2020, and it is clear that the U.S. will never emulate the Asian countries whose citizens have been wearing masks for decades, whether to keep from breathing in pollution or sneezing on strangers.

But as cases of COVID-19, influenza and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, rise here and across the country, as was expected in the winter months, it’s not a big ask: Mask up when possible. 

Editorial

Editorial

Several Chicago-area health care systems, including Rush, are among many U.S. hospitals that are once again requiring patients, visitors and staff to wear masks in interactive settings to keep respiratory viruses from spreading further. 

Such a step can only benefit the public and help safeguard senior citizens, the immunocompromised and other vulnerable populations.

Being cautious doesn’t have to be reserved for medical facilities. A mask is a good idea in crowded spaces like the CTA, especially considering that only a paltry 12.6% of Chicago residents are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The uptick in COVID-19-related hospitalizations has, for the first time in a year, contributed to officials raising the risk level of the virus in Chicago from low to medium.

While the threat of COVID-19 has greatly diminished, the virus continues to circulate and still has the potential to cause serious illness to those with preexisting conditions and even to some who have no major health concerns.

“People seem to think that COVID is gone, and it’s not,” John Segreti, a hospital epidemiologist with Rush Medical Center, told the Sun-Times’ Violet Miller last week.

Wearing a mask probably won’t become mandatory in most public spaces anytime soon. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t keep one handy: Don’t let masking up slip away completely.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Small donor matching would help drive big — and secret — money out of politics
Donald Trump’s candidacy, and America’s democracy, head to the U.S. Supreme Court
Local school councils should have the final say on keeping police in Chicago schools
Cancel a portrait of Michael Madigan at the Capitol? That’s no picture-perfect idea.
With Chicago’s migrant crisis worsening, Biden should step up
Drug overdoses can be prevented by treating addiction as a health condition
The Latest
A man uses his hood to shield his face from snow as he walks along State St. in The Loop, as snow showers dust the Chicagoland area, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Weather
First major storm of the season to bring ‘concrete snow’ to Chicago area
With up to 6 inches of wet, heavy snow in Chicago and up to 10 in northern suburbs, experts allowing extra time for commutes and caution while shoveling snow.
By Audrey Hettleman
 
With temperatures in the mid-30s Monday, Jesus Infante, 23, an asylum seeker from Venezuela, stands outside Chicago Transit Authority warming buses at Chicago’s designated landing zone for new migrant arrivals at 800 S. Desplaines St. in the West Loop.
Immigration
Migrant adults and children languish in buses for days at city ‘landing zone’
The site at 800 S. Deplaines St. is currently holding more than 500 people. Many say they’re practically sleeping on top of each other, with little food and medical assistance.
By Michael Loria
 
Yovani Lopez, the husband of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, speaks to reporters after the couple’s grandparents arrived in Chicago from Mexico in the days after her murder.
Crime
Daughter will testify against her mother in murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, whose baby was cut from her womb
In a deal that will send her to prison for 30 years, Desiree Figueroa pleaded guilty on Monday to the 2019 murder of the pregnant 19-year-old.
By Andy Grimm
 
Chicago Police Department officials investigate the scene at Prada, 30 E. Oak St., on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.
Crime
City, Gold Coast merchants should ‘expedite’ installing barriers to keep robbers’ cars off sidewalks, alderperson says
If nothing is done about robbers using cars to break into stores, “some of the retailers may give up on the area, and we can’t afford that,” Ald. Brian Hopkins said Monday.
By Fran Spielman
 
Tracy Kasper
Business
National Association of Realtors president resigns, blames blackmail threat
Tracy Kasper is the latest leader to depart the embattled organization that represents 1.5 million members. President-elect Kevin Sears will replace her, the association said.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 