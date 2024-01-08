With COVID-19 cases rising in Chicago, there’s no expiration date on the importance of masking up

The political drama and the hysterics surrounding mask mandates during the height of the pandemic still linger, like the deadly virus that led to the necessity to don face coverings.

Last week, less than 24 hours after city employees in St. Louis were told they’d be required to wear masks indoors, officials stepped back and said the protective gear would no longer be compulsory — but strongly recommended. Credit Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who was ready to “step in and oppose new mask mandates,” according to Newsweek.

Unfortunately, there will never be a shortage of “unmasked” crusaders championed by the many Americans who would rather get others sick than take a simple measure to keep them safe.

No one wants to relive 2020, and it is clear that the U.S. will never emulate the Asian countries whose citizens have been wearing masks for decades, whether to keep from breathing in pollution or sneezing on strangers.

But as cases of COVID-19, influenza and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, rise here and across the country, as was expected in the winter months, it’s not a big ask: Mask up when possible.

Several Chicago-area health care systems, including Rush, are among many U.S. hospitals that are once again requiring patients, visitors and staff to wear masks in interactive settings to keep respiratory viruses from spreading further.

Such a step can only benefit the public and help safeguard senior citizens, the immunocompromised and other vulnerable populations.

Being cautious doesn’t have to be reserved for medical facilities. A mask is a good idea in crowded spaces like the CTA, especially considering that only a paltry 12.6% of Chicago residents are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The uptick in COVID-19-related hospitalizations has, for the first time in a year, contributed to officials raising the risk level of the virus in Chicago from low to medium.

While the threat of COVID-19 has greatly diminished, the virus continues to circulate and still has the potential to cause serious illness to those with preexisting conditions and even to some who have no major health concerns.

“People seem to think that COVID is gone, and it’s not,” John Segreti, a hospital epidemiologist with Rush Medical Center, told the Sun-Times’ Violet Miller last week.

Wearing a mask probably won’t become mandatory in most public spaces anytime soon. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t keep one handy: Don’t let masking up slip away completely.

