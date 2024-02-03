The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 3, 2024
Horoscope for Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 9 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A productive day! In particular, it’s an excellent day to discuss taxes, shared property, insurance matters, inheritances and all that red-tape stuff. These discussions should go well because you will be thorough; however, you will also be considerate of the other party.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

With the moon opposite your sign, you have to cooperate and accommodate others. In little ways — not a big thing. Discussions about travel plans or something to do with legal or medical matters will go well. You might also have thoughts about taking a course or getting further education.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re ready to roll up your sleeves and be as productive as possible. Discussions related to your job will be warm, friendly and mutually supportive. Likewise, you might be encouraged about issues related to your health. Financial matters will favor you. Keep your pockets open!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Those of you who work in the entertainment world or the hospitality industry will be productive, in part because you have creative ideas. You’re imaginative; plus, you might find partners and friends who will give you practical help or feedback. This applies to working with kids as well.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Family discussions will be mutually sympathetic because people are willing to listen to each other; furthermore, they’re willing to help each other. Very likely, these positive and practical ideas will leave you feeling encouraged. “If you believe in fairies, clap your hands!”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a lovely day because relations with those who are closest to you are warm and supportive. In addition, playful activities, social outings, sports events and fun times with children will also be pleasant and active. Enjoy good times with loved ones!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might enjoy shopping today. (Check moon alert.) You might also have successful discussions about finances regarding home repairs, helping a family member or buying something to improve your home. (More than any other sign, you are affected by your immediate surroundings.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with Mercury and Neptune, which boosts your desire to talk to others. You’ll find it easy to verbalize your feelings. You will make an effort to phone or contact others, especially if you want to offer support or express your affection.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Ever the truth seeker, today you might please yourself with answers that you come up with by doing a bit of research. The reason you will be pleased is no doubt they will help you make money now or in the future. Ka-ching! You might also give support or share condolences with someone.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Conversations with friends and groups will be lively today. In particular, you’ll enjoy talking to younger people who might prompt you to modify your future goals. Don’t worry if you spend time daydreaming because these daydreams good lead to artistic, creative work.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

People notice you today. In fact, some seem to know personal details about your private life. Don’t let this make you go overboard spending money or sharing your possessions. Be generous but be reasonable. Have a healthy respect for your own self interests.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Do whatever you can to escape your daily routine so that you can satisfy your desire for a bit of adventure. You want a change of scenery and some fresh stimulation! For example, talking to young people, especially in a group situation, will please you.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Bridget Regan (1982) shares your birthday. You’re curious. You love challenges and new experiences. You thrive on change and fresh challenges. Nevertheless, when focused, you have excellent concentration. It’s important to work hard for what you want this year. Keep things simple. Stay grounded and levelheaded. Stay organized to accomplish your goals.

