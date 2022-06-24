Afternoon Edition: June 24, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be sunny with a high near 91 degrees. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 70. Tomorrow will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 89. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high around 81.

Afternoon Edition Email Submit By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Top story

This morning, the Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The decision in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization will lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

With the United States now facing an uncertain future for a person’s right to choose to have a safe abortion, our Andy Grimm answered some key questions for Illinois residents about abortion rights in the state.

Is it still legal to get an abortion in Illinois now that the U.S. Supreme Court has issued its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization?

Yes. Abortion rights activists have worked hard in recent years to ensure that state law explicitly protects access to abortions in Illinois. In 2017, they successfully lobbied the Legislature to throw out a “trigger law” that would have reinstated a ban on abortions automatically if the Supreme Court rolled back Roe vs. Wade.

In 2019, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Illinois Reproductive Rights bill, which enshrined abortion as a fundamental health care right, required insurers in Illinois to cover abortion procedures, and generally regulated abortion as it would any medical procedure.

Last year, the state repealed a law requiring notification of parents when a minor seeks an abortion.

“The hard work was already done in Illinois,” said Brigid Leahy, director of government relations for Planned Parenthood Illinois. “We have the Reproductive Health Act in Illinois ensuring access to care, and that abortion in Illinois is not only legal but also accessible.”

Read the rest of Grimm’s breakdown of the future of abortion rights in Illinois here.

More news you need

Subscription Offer Support civic-minded, independent journalism by signing up for a Chicago Sun-Times digital subscription. Click here to learn more.

A bright one

This comic tells the true story of how Chicago LGBTQ+ house leaders, health experts worked to boost COVID vaccination rates

In “Vaccinated at the Ball: A True Story About Trusted Messengers,” comics journalist Josh Neufeld uses the comic-book form to tell the true story of an effort in Chicago last year to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among Black and Latino members of the city’s LGBTQ community.

The effort centered on Chicago’s famed house balls.

As Neufeld explains in the comic, “A house is a group of like-minded LGBTQ+ people who join together for community and support.

“In Chicago house balls, people in the local Black LGBTQ+ community compete for prizes.”

Below, check out the first panel of Neufeld’s work:

View the rest of the comic and learn more on Neufeld’s background in the full story here.

From the press box

The Blackhawks have agreed to hire Luke Richardson, a Canadiens assistant for the past four years, as their next head coach, according to a report. An announcement isn’t expected until next week.

Bears linebacker Matt Adams, who followed head coach Matt Eberflus from the Colts to Chicago this offseason, was arrested last night and charged with misdemeanor illegal gun possession and possession of a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets.

Your daily question☕

How do you feel about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade?

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday, we asked you: What’s the best piece of advice that you’ve ever received? Here’s what some of you said...

“When people show you who they are, believe them.” — Terri Korman

“If you are depressed you are living in the past. If you are anxious you are living in the future. If you are at peace you are living in the present.” — Janet Bissing Hohn

“Begin with the end in mind.” — Dave Dulany

“From my dad - ‘When you find the right woman, you will just know.’ 51 years of marriage confirms that!” — Scott Skinner

“Due upon to others what you want done upon to you!” — Jose A Rivera

“Never make fun of how somebody sings or laughs because they may be hurt enough to stop altogether.” — Barbara Burden

“Treat others the way you want to be treated. If you look inside their body it is the same color, organs and you couldn’t tell who it was.” — Patty Hutchinson

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

