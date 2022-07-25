Former local hoops standout killed in Maywood, CHA fires 16 over PPP loan fraud, and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Top story

Dyanla Rainey and her twin sister Miyanda had big plans for the future. The 22-year-olds recently moved to Maywood and were ready to expand their successful daycare.

“DeDe and MeMe” have always been a partnership to reckon with. They led Marshall to the Class 2A girls basketball state championship in 2018. DeDe did the scoring and MeMe was a lockdown defender.

Those plans were cut short on Sunday. Dyanla Rainey died after being shot three times in the back.

“She was getting ready to get out of her car on the driveway on the side of the house and a man hopped out of a vehicle and shot a few rounds into her car,” Crystal Rainey, Dyanla’s sister-in-law, said. “She was hit three times in her back.”

Margo Rainey, Dyanla’s mother, watched it happen.

“Margo was pulling up behind her and saw it all go down,” Crystal Rainey said. “DeDe got out of the car and ran to her.”

Rainey was shot at her home on the 700 block of South 6th Avenue in Maywood and died at Loyola University Medical Center. Police haven’t released any information to the family yet.

“DeDe was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Crystal Rainey said. “We don’t know if they mistook her for someone else.”

Dyanla Rainey recently played basketball at Robert Morris and had plans to go back to school.

“She was robbed of her life,” Crystal Rainey said. “She wasn’t a biological mother yet, but those babies she took care of were everything to her.”

Michael O’Brien has more on Dyanla Rainey here.

More news you need

A bright one

When Dominique Sabbs got Andres Herrera running with the Marquette Park run club, she told him to try running just for a bit. A bit further, she told him, until the 54-year-old truck driver ran 3 miles.

Herrera still runs with the club. Aside from health benefits, it helps the 27-year Marquette Park resident get to know more of his neighbors.

“The community is the people, and you get to know the actual diversity of the neighborhood,” Herrera said.

Dominique Sabbs with Marquette Park Running Crew warms up on Marquette Park’s running track. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Marquette Park run club is one of six neighborhood clubs supported by the Chicago Area Runners Association. The nonprofit announced this month that itreceived a $25,000 donation to support the clubs and free, timed 5K races.

Timed5Kraces, just over 3 miles, often have entry fees as high as $70. Offering the races for free makes running more accessible to more people, which is one CARA’s goals.

Run clubs meet weekly in the same place; the 5Ks take place at a different Chicago park every Saturday from February to November. Both programs are free and open to anyone.

Michael Loria has more on a healthy hobby here.

From the press box

