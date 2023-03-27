The fight for control of school boards, April runoff races heat up and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about an eight-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Weather ☀️

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high near 44 degrees. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low near 28. Tomorrow will be partly sunny with a high near 49.

Top story

In an unprecedented move, the Illinois Democratic Party is investing about $300,000 in school and library board elections around the state to combat what it calls “extremist conservatives.”

Historically, voter turnout for school board elections is low and doesn’t make headlines beyond the given community. But in recent years, school board meetings and elections across the country have become more contentious over topics like COVID-19 mitigation policies, book bans and diversity, equity and inclusion curriculum.

The Democratic Party of Illinois is “committed to supporting credible candidates who will oppose efforts to ban books, revise history, and limit reasonable sex education,” party chair and State Rep. Lisa Hernandez said in a statement. “We can’t afford to sit back while kids and families are at risk.”

Ben Hardin, executive director of the party, said the party started hearing from various residents in November about conservative groups training candidates, and the party got involved at the beginning of this year. Election Day is April 4.

The party is recommending 84 school and library board candidates across around the state. It’s also sending direct mail against 74 candidates whom it calls “extremists.”

As previously reported by WBEZ, groups of conservative candidates are banding together in an attempt to get elected, sometimes with the support of outside organizations.

Hardin says there are extremist groups and candidates that are anti-LGBTQ and anti- diversity, equity and inclusion.

“They’re coaching these candidates to couch their dangerous and regressive agendas in fuzzy language that on its surface seems harmless and maybe even pragmatic,” he said. “But at the end of the day, the real agendas are dangerous.”

WBEZ’s Susie An has more on both sides’ attempts to gain control of school boards statewide.

More news you need

Elections 2023 🗳️

Mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas gathered for a town hall at UIC’s Dorin Forum Saturday morning. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The mayor’s race

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin has thrown his support behind Paul Vallas in the April 4 Chicago mayoral runoff, calling Vallas a “bridge to uniting” Chicago.

Meanwhile, the Rev. Al Sharpton joined Brandon Johnson at a get-out-the-vote rally in West Garfield Park yesterday. Sharpton stopped just short of endorsing Johnson, but he did tell the hundreds gathered at New Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church to note which candidate joined them at the rally.

The two candidates gathered Saturday for a town hall at UIC’s Dorin Forum, where they spent the morning making commitments to the 30 different local community groups in attendance. Here’s more on how it all went down — and who got the best reception from the crowd.

City Council runoff

Despite playing out on near-opposite sides of the city, the races for City Council in the 10th and 30th wards share similarities. Residents in both wards want stronger public safety and more community investment. And each race features some political newcomers with familiar names. Ana Guajardo and Peter Chico are competing in a runoff in the 10th Ward on the Southeast Side, while Jessica Gutiérrez and Ruth Cruz are vying for the 30th Ward. Kaitlin Washburn has more on these ward races.

In a neck-and-neck race for the 11th Ward is incumbent Ald. Nicole Lee — who was appointed to the seat by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to replace former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson — and Chicago Police instructor Anthony Ciaravino. With Daley Thompson’s conviction, it may seem that the Daley family’s grip on the 11th Ward is slipping. However, despite boundary and demographic changes in the ward, the Daleys and their allies are still exerting influence. Matthew Hendrickson has more on the battle for the 11th Ward.

The 29th Ward snakes along the western edge of Chicago like a Tetris piece, covering several miles — an area marked by vast disparities. Those differences were on display in the first round of voting, with incumbent Ald. Chris Taliaferro and challenger CB Johnson running strongest in different parts of the ward. Michael Loria explains how each candidate plans to win the Council seat.

A bright one 🌸

Nothing signals springtime like the return of budding trees and wildflowers. Florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, but they are timeless and make us happy.

Whether you’re looking to bask in the beauty of beautiful blooms or consider yourself a serious horticulturist, there are plenty of opportunities around Chicago to admire and learn. Here’s a look at some of them:

Garfield Park Conservatory: The Garfield Park Conservatory’s “Spring Flower Show: Bees Knees” explores the relationship between bees and flowers. Staff members show off the blooms and hives from the conservatory’s beekeeping program. Tulips, daffodils, honey: It’s maximum spring. The show runs through May 14.

Cherry blossom trees bloom in Jackson Park, Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Spring Woods Walk: Beginning Sunday, you can catch some spring blooms at the Chicago Botanic Garden’s McDonald Woods. There, you’ll get to see budding trees and scenic flowers and maybe get a chance to spot some of the more than 100 migrating and resident types of birds that pass through in the spring. What’s more, optional, guided 45-minute tours teach visitors about seasonal challenges facing the area.

‘Cooler by the Lake’: Through May 14, head over to the Lincoln Park Conservatory for its spring flower show. The exhibit takes advantage of cooler-toned flowers, such as cineraria and snapdragons, to match Lake Michigan. Look for nods to lakefront staples such as passing boats and the iconic Chicago Harbor lighthouse.

Jackson Park Cherry Blossoms: Sometime starting in late March into early May, you can see cherry blossoms bloom in Jackson Park. The park is home to more than 160 cherry varieties. The trees remain in bloom for just three to eight days, but just when the blossoms arrive varies and is anybody’s guess.

WBEZ’s Julia Binswanger has more must-see blooms in her full list.

From the press box

